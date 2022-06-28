Read news from:
Five great spots to see the Tour de France in Denmark

Excitement is ramping up in Denmark as the Tour de France, hugely popular in the Nordic country, prepares to take off from Copenhagen on Friday.

Published: 28 June 2022 14:06 CEST
Roskilde Cathedral
Roskilde Cathedral from afar. Tour de France competitors will compete for the yellow jersey in the Danish town. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The first three stages of this year’s Tour will take place in Denmark. The Danish Grand Depárt was originally scheduled to take place in 2021 before being delayed a year due to Covid-19.

The three Danish stages take in capital Copenhagen, the South Jutland countryside and the iconic Great Belt Bridge before the Tour continues in France.

With hundreds of kilometres of Danish road to be covered by the riders, we can’t cover every vantage point on the route, but here are five locations where the spectacle is sure to be impressive.

Dronning Louises Bro. Photo: Claus Bech/Ritzau Scanpix

Dronning Louises Bro (Bridge), Copenhagen

The 13-kilometre time trial route for the first stage of the tour on Friday crosses Dronning Louises Bridge, which connects the diverse Nørrebro neighbourhood with the historic centre of the Danish capital.

A popular spot for social gatherings, particularly in the summer when groups of young people gather on its benches and grassy banks, the bridge offers an atmospheric view across Copenhagen’s lakes.

The location of a festival atmosphere during other sporting events – notably the Copenhagen Marathon and Half Marathon – the bridge is sure to be a noisy spot to cheer on the riders.

Parken Stadium, Copenhagen

The home stadium of the Danish national football team, Parken is located in the Østerbro neighbourhood opposite a large park, Fælledparken.

The Tour riders will charge past Parken along the broad Øster Alle before turning right onto Jagtvej and completing a triangle by returning along Østerbrogade towards the junction known, aptly, as Trianglen.

The area is a sporty and active one any time and is sure to be buzzing with the arrival of the Tour.

Stage 1 map and details via Tour de France

Roskilde Cathedral

The 202-kilometre second stage of the Tour starts on July 2nd in Roskilde, near the Viking Ship Museum on the shores of the Isefjord, and makes its way through the medieval town and onwards around the coast of Zealand before what promises to be a spectacular final stretch across the Great Belt Bridge.

Roskilde Cathedral, a UNESCO world heritage site and burial place of Danish royalty, stands out from any vantage point in the old town as its two spires climb skywards.

Stage 2 map and details via Tour de France

Decorations in Vejle ahead of the Tour. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Vejle Mølle

The third stage on Sunday July 3rd sets out in unusually hilly territory by Danish standards. Beginning at the harbour in Vejle, the riders will tackle undulating and at times steep roads before circling back into the fjord city and climbing uphill past its old windmill, Vejle Mølle.

The old mill is one of the most recognisable sights in the town and overlooks the fjord, providing a view of two modern architectural works which are also a source of local pride: the “Bølge” wave building and Fjordenhus, a harbourside art museum designed by Icelandic-Danish artist Olafur Eliasson.

Christiansfeld

The second half of the third stage is on flat, inland terrain, meaning the riders will probably avoid the worst of the brisk winds usually present in more coastal parts of Denmark.

At 91 kilometres, the tour reaches Christiansfeld, another of Denmark’s UNESCO world heritage sites. Featured in the film “A Royal Affair”, the old town is filled with straight streets and right angles providing a platform for some intermediate sprints.

Stage 3 map and details via Tour de France

How will the Tour de France affect traffic and travel in Denmark?

The 2022 Tour de France starts on Friday, with the much-anticipated Danish Grand Départ setting off from Copenhagen and making its way across Denmark.

Published: 27 June 2022 16:47 CEST
The race will begin in Copenhagen and spend several days in Denmark crossing islands before riders will be transferred back to France for the race to continue from the north east of the country.

The Tour usually includes at least one stage outside France, but Covid travel restrictions meant the 2021 race was held entirely in France, apart from a brief trip into the neighbouring micro-state of Andorra.

Copenhagen was originally scheduled to host the 2021 Grand Départ.

The race usually starts on a Saturday, but this year will begin on Friday, July 1st, in order to allow time for the rest days and transfer of all teams back from Denmark to France.

The Danish portion of the tour is as follows:

Stage 1 – July 1st
Copenhagen – Copenhagen – 13km (time trial)

Stage 2 – July 2nd
Roskilde – Nyborg – 199km

Stage 3 – July 3rd
Vejle – Sønderborg – 182km

Stage 1: Copenhagen

Friday July 1st sees a short 13 kilometre time trial on the streets of Copenhagen mark the beginning of the Grand Depart. Some road closures can be expected as early as Monday June 27th and throughout the week leading up to the event as the city prepares for the arrival of the Tour. As such, both traffic and parking may be congested.

The central H.C. Andersens Boulevard will be closed to traffic with parking areas blocked off in the start and finish area of the route. These closures will be in place from June 27th until Monday July 4th at 5am.

The route of the time trial itself will be closed to traffic from the early hours of July 1st, while parking will not be permitted on the route from the morning of the preceding day, Thursday June 30th.

Spectators and residents in Copenhagen are therefore asked to use public transportation to both access and travel within the city. It will not be possible to drive into central Copenhagen.

Normal traffic is expected from Monday July 4th.

Stage 2: Roskilde – Nyborg

Saturday July 2nd will see the Tour cross Zealand and eventually make its way to the island of Funen across the Great Belt Bridge.

The following municipalities can expect traffic and delays throughout the day, with motorists advised to check their routes and leave early if necessary: Roskilde, Lejre, Odsherred, Holbæk, Kalundborg, Korsør and Nyborg.

Local information about road closures during the Tour de France can be found via the relevant municipality websites. Here is the page for Roskilde, for example.

Detailed information about the second stage can be found on the race organiser’s website.

The Great Belt Bridge will be closed completely to cars from 1pm to 6pm on July 2nd, with adjacent motorway sections closing at 12:30 pm. The motorway will be closed between the Nyborg V (Funen) and Slagelse V (Zealand) junctions.

Motorists are therefore strongly advised to avoid travelling between east and west Denmark on July 2nd and to instead plan their journeys for Thursday, Friday or Sunday. Rail traffic across the bridge will not be affected, however.

Ferry connections between Jutland and Zealand, such as those from Aarhus and Ebeltoft to Sjællands Odde, are expected to book up early for July 2nd.

Stage 3: Vejle – Sønderborg

Fjord city Vejle, with its steep roads and hilly countryside, will challenge the riders on stage 3 before they head south towards Sønderborg near the German border. Both towns can expect considerable queuing and extended journey times.

Passengers travelling through Billund Airport should allow extra travel time on July 3rd due to possible delays linked to the road closures and congestion around Vejle.

In addition to Vejle and Sønderborg, the Kolding, Haderslev and Aabenraa municipalities will all have road closures to make way for the Tour competitors.

Local information about road closures during the Tour de France can be found via the relevant municipality websites. Here is the page for Vejle, for example.

More information about the third stage of the Tour can be found here.

