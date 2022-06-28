For members
SPORT
Five great spots to see the Tour de France in Denmark
Excitement is ramping up in Denmark as the Tour de France, hugely popular in the Nordic country, prepares to take off from Copenhagen on Friday.
Published: 28 June 2022 14:06 CEST
Roskilde Cathedral from afar. Tour de France competitors will compete for the yellow jersey in the Danish town. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
SPORT
How will the Tour de France affect traffic and travel in Denmark?
The 2022 Tour de France starts on Friday, with the much-anticipated Danish Grand Départ setting off from Copenhagen and making its way across Denmark.
Published: 27 June 2022 16:47 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments