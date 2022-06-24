Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

NemID on the fritz for second day

About a third of NemID users have been shut out of the platform for the past two days, broadcaster DR reports. That’s left them unable to access digital government services like SKAT’s tax portal and the citizen portal borger.dk as well as personal bank accounts online.

Some users have also struggled to log in to MitID, which is set to replace NemID as the decade-old platform is phased out.

Nets, the company behind NemID, attributes the outages to problems changing to a new server and couldn’t offer a timeline for when the problems would be resolved.

“NemID has become part of our public infrastructure, so it’s as important as getting electricity out of the socket and water out of the tap,” Jan Pries Heje, a professor of IT and digitalisation at Roskilde University, told DR.

READ ALSO: How non-Danish passport holders can switch from NemID to MitID

Sunshine and summery weather

Yesterday’s warmth and sun will continue today, with few clouds in the sky and a high of 27 degrees.

Fancy a dip? Check out last year’s list of ‘perfect swim spots.’

READ ALSO: These are Denmark’s 13 new perfect swim spots

Ukraine and Moldova approved as candidates for EU membership

As of yesterday evening, Ukraine and Moldova cleared a significant hurdle to EU membership after a unanimous vote to approve their candidacy. It’s an extraordinarily quick progression in a process that usually takes years.

The vote should be a source of encouragement for Ukrainians, Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said. “It is a signal to all the Ukrainian people and not least to those who are fighting on the front lines right now,” she said.

Ukraine will have to convince member states the country has made sufficient progress in combatting corruption within the government and establishing the rule of law to make it to the finish line, though.

Germany elevates gas supply chain issues to ’emergency’ status

Our neighbor to the south has raised the level of alert for gas shortage to ’emergency,’ phase 2 of the EU system used to flag energy shortages.

Germany had been in phase 1 — “early warning” — since March, newswire Ritzau reports. Denmark declared an early warning for its own gas supply this week.

Direct government intervention — for instance, shutting off gas for certain non-essential companies — doesn’t come until phase 3.

READ ALSO: What does Denmark’s ‘energy early warning’ mean for businesses and individuals?

Danish frigate to join NATO fleet

Denmark plans to send a frigate crewed with up to 135 soldiers to participate in NATO deterrence exercises in the North Atlantic, officials announced yesterday. The mission is led by the United States and joined by Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Canada.

“It is important to send strong signals that in the situation Europe is in, we stand together,” minister of defence Morten Bødskov said in a press conference.