Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

NemID crashes, sunshine and summery weather, and Ukraine's EU candidacy are among the top news stories in Denmark this Friday.

Published: 24 June 2022 08:38 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Defence minister Morten Bødskov inspects troops in Copenhagen.

NemID on the fritz for second day 

About a third of NemID users have been shut out of the platform for the past two days, broadcaster DR reports. That’s left them unable to access digital government services like SKAT’s tax portal and the citizen portal borger.dk as well as personal bank accounts online.  

Some users have also struggled to log in to MitID, which is set to replace NemID as the decade-old platform is phased out. 

Nets, the company behind NemID, attributes the outages to problems changing to a new server and couldn’t offer a timeline for when the problems would be resolved. 

“NemID has become part of our public infrastructure, so it’s as important as getting electricity out of the socket and water out of the tap,” Jan Pries Heje, a professor of IT and digitalisation at Roskilde University, told DR. 

READ ALSO: How non-Danish passport holders can switch from NemID to MitID 

Sunshine and summery weather

Yesterday’s warmth and sun will continue today, with few clouds in the sky and a high of 27 degrees. 

Fancy a dip? Check out last year’s list of ‘perfect swim spots.’ 

READ ALSO: These are Denmark’s 13 new perfect swim spots

Ukraine and Moldova approved as candidates for EU membership 

As of yesterday evening, Ukraine and Moldova cleared a significant hurdle to EU membership after a unanimous vote to approve their candidacy. It’s an extraordinarily quick progression in a process that usually takes years. 

The vote should be a source of encouragement for Ukrainians, Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen said. “It is a signal to all the Ukrainian people and not least to those who are fighting on the front lines right now,” she said. 

Ukraine will have to convince member states the country has made sufficient progress in combatting corruption within the government and establishing the rule of law to make it to the finish line, though. 

Germany elevates gas supply chain issues to ’emergency’ status 

Our neighbor to the south has raised the level of alert for gas shortage to ’emergency,’ phase 2 of the EU system used to flag energy shortages. 

Germany had been in phase 1 — “early warning” — since March, newswire Ritzau reports. Denmark declared an early warning for its own gas supply this week. 

Direct government intervention — for instance, shutting off gas for certain non-essential companies — doesn’t come until phase 3. 

READ ALSO: What does Denmark’s ‘energy early warning’ mean for businesses and individuals? 

Danish frigate to join NATO fleet 

Denmark plans to send a frigate crewed with up to 135 soldiers to participate in NATO deterrence exercises in the North Atlantic, officials announced yesterday. The mission is led by the United States and joined by Spain, France, the Netherlands, and Canada.

“It is important to send strong signals that in the situation Europe is in, we stand together,” minister of defence Morten Bødskov said in a press conference.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Tonight's bonfire revelry and how toddlers are key to preventing closures are among the top stories in Denmark this Thursday.

Published: 23 June 2022 08:24 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Happy Sankt Hans Aften!

The Danish Meteorological Institute promises beautiful weather for the Sankt Hans Aften bonfires tonight, which are typically lit around 10 p.m. Expect sunny conditions and temperatures up to 26 degrees today (balmy!) and about 20 degrees this evening (though warmer if you’re close to the bonfire). 

READ ALSO: Witches and rain: Denmark’s Sankt Hans Aften explained

Here’s Denmark’s Covid plan for autumn and winter

Prime minister Mette Fredericksen, along with Denmark’s top health officials, announced the country’s corona strategy for the coming months in light of rising case counts attributed to the Omicron sub-variant BA.5, which scientists believe may be better able to circumvent immunity. 

Don’t expect many changes upfront — people over 50 in Denmark will have the chance to receive fourth doses (so that’s second boosters) as of October 1st, while the “most vulnerable” will be eligible for their fourth shot as early as next week. 

Rather than re-opening the rapid test centers that formed the backbone of Denmark’s diagnosis and monitoring system in previous years, the government plans to increase the capacity of existing PCR testing centers. 

READ ALSO: 

How to avoid closures? Get toddlers vaccinated — for the flu 

Although PM Frederiksen is bullish about our chances of making it through the winter without Covid closures, the National Board of Health sees another road to shuttered schools and daycares — the flu. 

By their calculations, a combined flu and Covid season could send hospitals into overload. “We know with the flu that the children are the motor, and therefore it is crucial to get them vaccinated,” Jens Lundgren, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Copenhagen, tells TV2. 

For the last season, only 30 percent of 2-6 year olds in Denmark received their flu vaccines — this year, officials are aiming for 90 percent participation. 

Flu vaccinations for children will be available starting October 1st through your normal family doctor. And there’s no need for a Bandaid, since it’s usually administered via a nasal spray. 

Denmark strengthens reporting requirements for suspected domestic violence 

According to a new initiative, schoolteachers must report it if they see signs a student is experiencing or witnessing domestic violence in the home. 

Making schoolteachers mandatory reporters is part of a 22-point plan designed to reduce intimate partner violence and partner killings, newspaper Politiken reports. It also includes additional training for midwives and other care providers who treat pregnant patients. 

“We need to get involved,” says Trine Bramsen, minister for gender equality. “That’s the problem in Denmark. That we consider what goes on at home as something that is private and that we shouldn’t interfere in. Violence is not private, and we will never get rid of it if we continue to be afraid to get involved.” 

SHOW COMMENTS