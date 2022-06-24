Read news from:
Denmark warned of traffic and airport congestion as school holidays begin

Delays are possible for road and airport users alike in Denmark this weekend.

Published: 24 June 2022 10:47 CEST
great belt bridge
Congestion is expected this weekend on the Great Belt Bridge, major roads and at Copenhagen Airport. Photo: Claus Fisker/Ritzau Scanpix

The coming weekend will see large numbers using Denmark’s travel infrastructure to jet off on holiday, head to camping sites or summer houses or spend time in natural areas.

Most of the country sees the school summer holidays begin on Friday, and that means heavy traffic is expected on roads and at Copenhagen Airport.

Copenhagen Airport, as well as the Danish Road Directorate and the operator of the Great Belt Bridge all say they expect some congestion this weekend.

On its website, the Danish Road Directorate highlights the coming weekend as one of the busiest this summer, according to projections.

Friday and Sunday are likely to see “heavy traffic and risk of minor queuing”, while motorists on Saturday can expect “high risk of queuing and extended journey times,” according to the agency.

The last day of the school term marks the beginning of annual vacations therefore increased travel activity, Great Belt Bridge operator Sund & Bælt states in travel information published on its website.

The bridge, which connects Zealand with Jutland and is therefore the primary link between east and west Denmark, will be particularly busy on Saturday.

The highest number of cars are expected to cross the toll heading west (towards Funen and Jutland) between 10am and 2pm on Saturdays during the holiday period, while the eastbound direction will see heaviest traffic between 12pm and 5pm on both Saturdays and Sundays.

“It is… important to be well prepared before you leave. Check that your payment card is updated so you are sure that (automatic payment platforms such as number plate recognition) work when you reach the toll,” Sund & Bælt writes.

The Great Belt Bridge will be closed completely to cars from 1pm to 6pm on July 2nd, with adjacent motorway sections closing at 12:30 pm. This is due to the Tour de France, which takes place in Denmark next weekend and crosses the Great Belt Bridge on that day.

People leaving Denmark through Copenhagen Airport should come prepared for extended waiting times, according to Copenhagen Airport head of media communications Lise Agerly Kürstein.

“It’s a long time since we’ve all been travelling. Some of us may have forgotten (procedures) and we need to get used to the routine again,” Kürstein told broadcaster DR.

The airport said via its website on Friday that there will be “times with extra congestion in the airport’s terminals, especially on major travel days at the start of the summer”.

Passengers travelling within Europe on peak days  are advised to arrive two hours before their flight.

If you are going to outside of Europe, to the Unites States or Asia, you should come three hours before your flight leaves, especially if travelling on a peak day, the airport states.

Peak days are “typically the weekends during the summer holidays”, it said.

Staff shortages at security checks, caused by a lengthy rehiring process following the Covid-19 crisis, were blamed for crowds and long queues at Copenhagen Airport during the late spring public holidays, but these issues are now largely resolved according to the airport.

“Waiting times at security control have been a challenge during a period in which we have hired new staff to cope with the quickly increasing number of passengers. We have hired over 300 new colleagues for our security control and are now ready to send passengers safely and securely on their summer holidays,” commercial director Peter Krogsgaard said in a statement on the Copenhagen Airport website.

Passengers with Europe's low-cost airlines are facing more strikes this summer as staff announced new walkouts on Tuesday.

Published: 21 June 2022 15:39 CEST
Updated: 23 June 2022 08:31 CEST
Trade unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in Belgium, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain have called for strikes this coming weekend, while easyJet’s operations in Spain face a nine-day strike next month.

Damien Mourgues, a representative of the SNPNC trade union at Ryanair in France, said the airline doesn’t respect rest time laws and is calling for a raise for cabin crew still paid at the minimum wage.

Cabin crew will go on strike on Saturday and Sunday.

A strike on the weekend of June 12th and 13th already prompted the cancellation of about 40 Ryanair flights in France, or about a quarter of the total.

Ryanair’s low-cost rival easyJet also faces nine days of strikes on different days in July at the Barcelona, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca airports. 

The provisional strike dates for easyJet are the weekends of July 1st-3rd, July 15th-17th, and July 29th-31st, as announced by the Spanish union USO. Approximately 450 staff members are involved.

The union said Tuesday that Spanish easyJet cabin crew, with a base pay of 950 euros per month, have the lowest wages of the airline’s European bases.

The strikes come as air travel has rebounded since Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

But many airlines, which laid off staff during the pandemic, are having trouble rehiring enough workers and have been forced to cancel flights, including easyJet, which has been particularly hard hit by employee shortages.

On Monday, the European Transport Workers’ Federation called “on passengers not to blame the workers for the disasters in the airports, the cancelled flights, the long queues and longer time for check-ins, and lost luggage or delays caused by decades of corporate greed and a removal of decent jobs in the sector.”

The Federation said it expects “the chaos the aviation sector is currently facing will only grow over the summer as workers are pushed to the brink.”

Aviation sector ‘chaos’

In Spain, trade unions have urged Ryanair cabin crews to strike from June 24th to July 2nd to secure their “fundamental labour rights” and “decent workconditions for all staff”.

Ryanair staff in Portugal plan to go on strike from Friday to Sunday to protest work conditions, as are employees in Belgium.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary has been dismissive of the strikes.

“We operate two and half thousand flights every day,” he said earlier this month in Belgium.

“Most of those flights will continue to operate even if there is a strike in Spain by some Mickey Mouse union or if the Belgian cabin crew unions want to go on strike over here,” he added in a media conference.

In Italy, a 24-hour strike is set to hit Ryanair operations on Saturday with pilots and cabin crew calling for the airline to respect the minimum wages set for the sector under a national agreement. 

Aircraft technician strike grounds flights from Norway 

More than 50 departures out of Norway’s airports have been cancelled so far due to an aircraft technician strike.

Widerøe has cancelled 38 flights so far, while Norwegian Air Shuttle cancelled five departures on Tuesday morning and announced a further 17 trips wouldn’t go ahead on Wednesday.

The Norwegian Air Traffic Technician Organisation (NFO) currently has 106 workers out on strike. The organisation could take out 39 more staff on Friday if an agreement on pay isn’t reached.

Travellers are advised to contact the airline they are meant to be flying with directly if their flight is delayed or cancelled. You can check scheduled departures out of Norwegian airports here

Widerøe has urged travellers not to contact them unless their flight has been cancelled, disrupted, or they are unhappy with the alternative travel arrangements that have been offered to them.

“If you have not heard anything from us, then you can be sure that your trip is still planned and carried out and behave in the usual way when you go out and travel,” a press officer for the airline told public broadcaster NRK.

Norwegian said it was working to rebook customers whose flights had been cancelled. 

“Almost everyone has been offered to rebook to an alternative route, and then there is one flight where we are still working to solve it,” Esben Tuman, communications director for the airline, told newswire NTB.

