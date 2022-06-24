Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

ENERGY

Denmark to reduce electricity tax in 2022 and 2023

A majority in the Danish parliament has agreed to reduce the amount of tax charged on electricity, beginning this year.

Published: 24 June 2022 14:28 CEST
Denmark to reduce electricity tax in 2022 and 2023
Danish politicians present their agreement for household relief amid high energy prices. Photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

The deal was presented on Friday in the form of a political agreement between enough parties to vote it through parliament.

The reduced electricity tax, which will be temporary, is expected to cost the Danish state 475 million kroner and is part of a wider deal which aims to compensate the public for increasing living costs.

Tax on electricity will be eased by 4 øre per kilowatt hour for the last three months of 2022 (1 øre is one hundredth of a krone), and by 4.3 øre per kilowatt hour in 2023.

As such, the electricity tax rate will be 72.3 øre per kilowatt hour for the last quarter of 2022, and 68.8 øre per kilowatt hour throughout 2023.

Electricity taxes were already scheduled for reduction under the terms of a 2018 political agreement.

Prior to Friday’s agreement, the plan was for electricity tax to fall from 76.3 øre per kilowatt hour in 2022 to 63.9 øre per kilowatt hour in 2025.

The temporary cuts announced on Friday are separate from that deal and mean that the tax will be lower than planned in 2023, but will rise at the beginning of 2024.

Friday’s agreement also includes provisions to increase tax subsidies for people in employment and to give a one-off lump sum of 5,000 kroner to elderly people who receive the ældrecheck welfare benefit.

The overall cost to the state of the deal is 3.1 billion kroner.

Parties from both sides of the political aisle have pledged to back the agreement in parliament. They include the Socialist People’s Party (SF), the Red Green Alliance, Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre), Conservative and Liberal parties along with the Social Democratic government.

The increasing cost of energy is cited in the agreement as the primary reason for the necessity of the deal.

The Danish Chamber of Commerce praised the political agreement in comments to news wire Ritzau.

“A reduced electricity tax means both consumers and businesses get an incentive to switch to green electricity,” the interest organisation’s director Brian Mikkelsen said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

What does Denmark’s ‘energy warning’ mean for businesses and individuals?

Denmark’s energy sector should be prepared for a potential supply shortage after the Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) issued a first level warning.

Published: 21 June 2022 13:36 CEST
What does Denmark’s 'energy warning' mean for businesses and individuals?

The agency said in a statement on Monday that it had issued the alert amid uncertainty on energy imports from Russia because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The decision by the energy agency was made after Russia reduced its gas deliveries to Germany by 60 percent.

“We are in a serious situation and it has been made worse with reduced deliveries from Russia to the European gas market,” Energy Agency deputy director Martin Hansen said in the statement.

“We are following developments on the gas market closely. We are still receiving gas in Denmark and we have plans to ensure customers (receive it). We are fortunately in a robust position in Denmark because we have a lot of green energy,” he said.

READ ALSO: Denmark declares ‘early warning’ over gas supply

The Danish agency on Monday moved Denmark to the bottom rung of the European Union system allowing member states to flag up impending energy supply difficulties using three ascending levels — beginning with “early warning”, followed by “alert”, then “emergency”. 

With “early warning” declared in Denmark, gas market actors can begin to prepare for a potential shortage.

Gas stores in Denmark are currently 75 percent full and should be at least 80 percent full from November in line with EU targets.

In the event that Denmark does find itself in a gas crisis, the country has an emergency plan ready to implement, Minister for Energy and Critical Supplies, Dan Jørgensen, said.

“We are prepared if an emergency situation occurs. We are not at that stage yet, but we are prepared,” Jørgensen said.

The Danish plan could involve asking companies with the highest gas consumptions to cut off their gas supplies fully or partially for a period of time.

The Energy Agency has been in dialogue with companies on how they could be asked to contribute should a crisis occur.

“Most companies which are heavy gas consumers have plans in place to replace gas, but we will renew contact with companies to hear what authorities can do to help them,” Hansen said.

The Energy Agency and the minister both encouraged private individuals and businesses in Denmark to save on gas where possible.

“We are in the process of filling our gas stocks and getting Denmark ready for all situations,” Jørgensen said.

The minister also said that international geopolitical developments could impact the situation in Denmark.

“One (possibility) is that Russia completely switches of gas supplies to Europe. The other is, we choose to say that we no longer want to receive it,” he said.

Denmark should be equipped to cope with a potential crisis in either case, he said. Jørgensen added that the Tyra oil field, in the Danish sector of the North Sea will be reopened in mid-2023.

“From there, we will be self-sufficient,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS