TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Tonight's bonfire revelry and how toddlers are key to preventing closures are among the top stories in Denmark this Thursday.
Published: 23 June 2022 08:24 CEST
Expect your local Sankt Hans Aften bonfire to be lit around 10 p.m. Photo: Simon Skipper/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Denmark's new corona strategy, Danes flocking to early retirement, and longer nights ahead are among the top news stories in Denmark this Wednesday.
Published: 22 June 2022 08:33 CEST
