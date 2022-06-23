Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Tonight's bonfire revelry and how toddlers are key to preventing closures are among the top stories in Denmark this Thursday.

Published: 23 June 2022 08:24 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Expect your local Sankt Hans Aften bonfire to be lit around 10 p.m. Photo: Simon Skipper/Ritzau Scanpix

Happy Sankt Hans Aften!

The Danish Meteorological Institute promises beautiful weather for the Sankt Hans Aften bonfires tonight, which are typically lit around 10 p.m. Expect sunny conditions and temperatures up to 26 degrees today (balmy!) and about 20 degrees this evening (though warmer if you’re close to the bonfire). 

READ ALSO: Witches and rain: Denmark’s Sankt Hans Aften explained

Here’s Denmark’s Covid plan for autumn and winter

Prime minister Mette Fredericksen, along with Denmark’s top health officials, announced the country’s corona strategy for the coming months in light of rising case counts attributed to the Omicron sub-variant BA.5, which scientists believe may be better able to circumvent immunity. 

Don’t expect many changes upfront — people over 50 in Denmark will have the chance to receive fourth doses (so that’s second boosters) as of October 1st, while the “most vulnerable” will be eligible for their fourth shot as early as next week. 

Rather than re-opening the rapid test centers that formed the backbone of Denmark’s diagnosis and monitoring system in previous years, the government plans to increase the capacity of existing PCR testing centers. 

READ ALSO: 

How to avoid closures? Get toddlers vaccinated — for the flu 

Although PM Frederiksen is bullish about our chances of making it through the winter without Covid closures, the National Board of Health sees another road to shuttered schools and daycares — the flu. 

By their calculations, a combined flu and Covid season could send hospitals into overload. “We know with the flu that the children are the motor, and therefore it is crucial to get them vaccinated,” Jens Lundgren, professor of infectious diseases at the University of Copenhagen, tells TV2. 

For the last season, only 30 percent of 2-6 year olds in Denmark received their flu vaccines — this year, officials are aiming for 90 percent participation. 

Flu vaccinations for children will be available starting October 1st through your normal family doctor. And there’s no need for a Bandaid, since it’s usually administered via a nasal spray. 

Denmark strengthens reporting requirements for suspected domestic violence 

According to a new initiative, schoolteachers must report it if they see signs a student is experiencing or witnessing domestic violence in the home. 

Making schoolteachers mandatory reporters is part of a 22-point plan designed to reduce intimate partner violence and partner killings, newspaper Politiken reports. It also includes additional training for midwives and other care providers who treat pregnant patients. 

“We need to get involved,” says Trine Bramsen, minister for gender equality. “That’s the problem in Denmark. That we consider what goes on at home as something that is private and that we shouldn’t interfere in. Violence is not private, and we will never get rid of it if we continue to be afraid to get involved.” 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Denmark's new corona strategy, Danes flocking to early retirement, and longer nights ahead are among the top news stories in Denmark this Wednesday.

Published: 22 June 2022 08:33 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Start your day with this dreamy video from the Fanø kite festival, where about five thousand kite enthusiast convene on the shores of South Jutland every year.

@sweet.dreamersss

Nobody asked for it, but a slower/calmer video so you can see the kites in more detail and get a taste of the festival! #fyp #denmark #kite

♬ La dolce vita (In via Veneto) – Remastered 2017 – Carlo Savina

Shorter days and longer nights ahead 

The blackout curtains are (very slowly) on their way out — yesterday was the summer solstice and the longest day of the year, with an eye-wateringly early sunrise at 4:25 a.m. and sunset at 9:58 p.m.

We now begin the slow march to the winter solstice on December 21, when the sun will rise at 8:37 a.m. and set at an equally eye-watering 3:38 p.m. 

Prime minister to reveal new Covid-19 strategy today 

Prime minister Mette Frederiksen will discuss Denmark’s plans for managing the pandemic in the coming autumn and winter at a press conference at 10 a.m. 

She’ll present information on vaccination and testing strategies, according to newswire Ritzau. 

With no coronavirus restrictions in place, case counts are again on the rise in Denmark. Earlier this month, health minister Magnus Heunicke announced that re-introducing restrictions was off the table for the duration of the summer. 

READ ALSO: Covid-19: Omicron subvariant now dominant in Denmark 

Danes flock to early retirement scheme 

Early retirement is clearly an attractive prospect to many Danish workers, particularly craftspeople and slaughterhouse workers — more than 50,200 people have applied for the new ‘Arne pensions’ since August of 2021. 

The scheme allows people aged 61 or older who have spent more than 42 years in the labour market to retire before 65, which is the current age to draw a public pension in Denmark. 

Workers who have logged 44 years in the labour market can retire three years ahead of schedule, while 42 and 43 years  earn you a one or two year advance, respectively. 

This new policy, championed by Social Democrats in 2019, is somewhat out of step with the overall Danish plan to raise the retirement age in order to reduce pressure on pension funds, increase participation in an economy short on labour, and keep the number of years retirees draw their pensions constant despite increasing life expectancies. 

READ ALSO: Could Denmark delay plan to increase retirement age? 

Consumers report lowest confidence ever in Danish economy 

An analysis by government agency Statistics Denmark sets consumer confidence in the economy at its lowest point recorded.

Statistics Denmark calculates an index of consumer confidence by asking a representative sample of Danes about their views on their personal financial standing as well as the country’s.

Respondents are asked to compare their finances today with their finances a year ago, as well as what they expect their prospects to be a year from now. They’re also asked to weigh in on whether now is a good time to buy appliances like televisions or washing machines. Their answers are ranked on a scale from 100, meaning their situation is “much better” than a year ago,” to -100 for “much worse.” This year, the combined index landed at -24. 

Employment up — for now 

Meanwhile, employment continues to climb — another report from Statistics Denmark showed the country added 4,000 jobs from March to April, the latest in a 15-month streak of employment growth. 

According to Jeppe Juul Borre, chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, there were more job postings in May than any previous May on record. 

However, between the war in Ukraine, price hikes, and supply chain issues, the trend is unlikely to last, Borre says.

SHOW COMMENTS