Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Denmark wants to increase teachers’ suspected domestic violence obligations

Proposed new rules in Denmark will make it mandatory for schoolteachers to report to authorities if they see signs a student is experiencing or witnessing domestic violence in the home. 

Published: 23 June 2022 13:20 CEST
Denmark wants to increase teachers’ suspected domestic violence obligations
The Danish government is keen to increase obligations on teachers to report suspected violence in homes. Photo by Ryan Wallace on Unsplash

A teacher will be required to report to the relevant municipality if they suspect a child is experiencing violence at home under a new political proposal, newspaper Politiken reports.

Making schoolteachers mandatory reporters is part of a 22-point government plan designed to reduce intimate partner violence and partner killings.

The proposal also includes additional training for midwives and other care providers who treat pregnant patients. 

Other initiatives in the proposal relate to reducing the right to parole for people convicted of domestic violence if they refuse treatment for their behaviour.

“We need to get involved,” minister for gender equality Trine Bramsen said.

“That’s the problem in Denmark. That we consider what goes on at home as something that is private and that we shouldn’t interfere in,” Bramsen said.

“Violence is not private, and we will never get rid of it if we continue to be afraid to get involved,” she said.

The proposal has received a lukewarm reception amongst the minority government’s parliamentary allies.

The Socialist People’s Party (SF) said it believes the plan has some good elements, while Pernille Skipper of the left-wing Red Green Alliance said it was not as grundbreaking as Bramsen has claimed.

There is also some dispute related to funding of the initiatives, Politiken writes.

Karina Lorentzen, justice spokesperson with SF, has expressed concern any political deal would have to be renegotiated within the next few years due to the short-term nature of the proposed funding. A permanent arrangement is preferred.

Bramsen meanwhile said that initial talks over the proposal were more concerned with putting ideas on paper than finalising funding.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Elderly Danes lose a million kroner to telephone ‘spoofing’ scammers

Several elderly people in Denmark received have lost money after being contacted by cold callers impersonating police officers

Published: 16 June 2022 14:38 CEST
Elderly Danes lose a million kroner to telephone 'spoofing' scammers

The caller’s telephone ID was made to look as though it belonged to the police as part of the scheme, news wire Ritzau reports.

Through the scam, five elderly people were relieved of just under one million kroner, the National Unit for Special Crime (National enhed for Særlig Kriminalitet, NSK) said in a statement on Thursday.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman on Wednesday in connection to the case. The two young suspects are from the Rødovre and Vanløse districts near Copenhagen, respectively.

They have been arrested on suspicion of fraud, police said. The 19-year-old has been placed in police custody for an initial four weeks.

The two suspects tricked their targets into transferring sums of money several times into accounts controlled by the scammers. This took place under the pretence that the suspects were police officers.

They are reported to have used the spoofing technique – whereby the caller ID is different to the number the caller is actually using – as part of the hustle. As such, it may have appeared to the victims that they were receiving a call from the police.

Cases of telephone scams targeting elderly people occur relatively refquently in Denmark.

READ ALSO:

Senior officer Michael Kjeldgaard with NSK urged scepticism towards callers who ask for digital ID (NemID or MitID) information, account details or other personal information.

“Always be cautious or sceptical if you are contacted by mail or telephone and are told you must transfer money or give personal information to others, like NemID,” Kjeldgaard said in a statement.

“Police or the bank would never ask you to do that,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS