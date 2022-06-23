Read news from:
CRIME

Danish court jails woman in 4 billion euro money laundering case

A Danish court on Thursday sentenced a woman to jail for attempting to launder nearly four billion euros, the largest case of money-laundering in the Nordic country's history.

Published: 23 June 2022 15:00 CEST
Denmark has jailed a woman four attempting to money launder nearly 4 billion euros through Danske Bank's Estonian branch. File photo: Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

The 49-year-old Lithuanian woman had confessed to the crime in police interviews, Denmark’s Prosecution Service said in a statement.

Between December 2008 and March 2016, nearly four billion euros were funnelled through a series of companies, all of which had accounts in Danske Bank’s Estonian branch.

“This is the largest amount we have seen in a money laundering case brought before a court in Denmark,” special prosecutor Lisette Jørgensen said in a statement.

“The woman had a role in a large money laundering complex built around 40 Danish limited partnerships,” Jorgensen added.

Using her expertise, she “made it possible for the companies to move money around in order to disguise their illegal origins”, the prosecutor said.

According to the prosecution service, two other defendants in the case have also been linked to the companies. 

One is a 49-year-old former Russian citizen who is in custody after she was extradited from the UK in December 2021, and the other is a 56-year-old Lithuanian man living in Denmark.

The Lithuanian woman sentenced Thursday was given three years and 11 months in prison for laundering millions in a separate case. 

Together with Thursday’s verdict, her total sentence is eight years in jail.

Prosecutors also said the case is connected a larger scandal involving Danske Bank, Denmark’s largest.

The bank is still recovering after it became embroiled in criminal investigations in several countries over some 200 billion euros in transfers that passed through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015, involving some 15,000 foreign clients, many Russian.

CRIME

Denmark wants to increase teachers’ suspected domestic violence obligations

Proposed new rules in Denmark will make it mandatory for schoolteachers to report to authorities if they see signs a student is experiencing or witnessing domestic violence in the home. 

Published: 23 June 2022 13:20 CEST
Denmark wants to increase teachers’ suspected domestic violence obligations

A teacher will be required to report to the relevant municipality if they suspect a child is experiencing violence at home under a new political proposal, newspaper Politiken reports.

Making schoolteachers mandatory reporters is part of a 22-point government plan designed to reduce intimate partner violence and partner killings.

The proposal also includes additional training for midwives and other care providers who treat pregnant patients. 

Other initiatives in the proposal relate to reducing the right to parole for people convicted of domestic violence if they refuse treatment for their behaviour.

“We need to get involved,” minister for gender equality Trine Bramsen said.

“That’s the problem in Denmark. That we consider what goes on at home as something that is private and that we shouldn’t interfere in,” Bramsen said.

“Violence is not private, and we will never get rid of it if we continue to be afraid to get involved,” she said.

The proposal has received a lukewarm reception amongst the minority government’s parliamentary allies.

The Socialist People’s Party (SF) said it believes the plan has some good elements, while Pernille Skipper of the left-wing Red Green Alliance said it was not as grundbreaking as Bramsen has claimed.

There is also some dispute related to funding of the initiatives, Politiken writes.

Karina Lorentzen, justice spokesperson with SF, has expressed concern any political deal would have to be renegotiated within the next few years due to the short-term nature of the proposed funding. A permanent arrangement is preferred.

Bramsen meanwhile said that initial talks over the proposal were more concerned with putting ideas on paper than finalising funding.

