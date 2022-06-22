For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Denmark's new corona strategy, Danes flocking to early retirement, and longer nights ahead are among the top news stories in Denmark this Wednesday.
Published: 22 June 2022 08:33 CEST
Prime minister Mette Frederiksen will present the country's new corona strategy today.
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
A potential start to gas rationing, Danish troops in Latvia, and the EU defense co-operative are among the top headlines in Denmark this Tuesday.
Published: 21 June 2022 08:42 CEST
