Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Start your day with this dreamy video from the Fanø kite festival, where about five thousand kite enthusiast convene on the shores of South Jutland every year.

Shorter days and longer nights ahead

The blackout curtains are (very slowly) on their way out — yesterday was the summer solstice and the longest day of the year, with an eye-wateringly early sunrise at 4:25 a.m. and sunset at 9:58 p.m.

We now begin the slow march to the winter solstice on December 21, when the sun will rise at 8:37 a.m. and set at an equally eye-watering 3:38 p.m.

Prime minister to reveal new Covid-19 strategy today

Prime minister Mette Frederiksen will discuss Denmark’s plans for managing the pandemic in the coming autumn and winter at a press conference at 10 a.m.

She’ll present information on vaccination and testing strategies, according to newswire Ritzau.

With no coronavirus restrictions in place, case counts are again on the rise in Denmark. Earlier this month, health minister Magnus Heunicke announced that re-introducing restrictions was off the table for the duration of the summer.

Danes flock to early retirement scheme

Early retirement is clearly an attractive prospect to many Danish workers, particularly craftspeople and slaughterhouse workers — more than 50,200 people have applied for the new ‘Arne pensions’ since August of 2021.

The scheme allows people aged 61 or older who have spent more than 42 years in the labour market to retire before 65, which is the current age to draw a public pension in Denmark.

Workers who have logged 44 years in the labour market can retire three years ahead of schedule, while 42 and 43 years earn you a one or two year advance, respectively.

This new policy, championed by Social Democrats in 2019, is somewhat out of step with the overall Danish plan to raise the retirement age in order to reduce pressure on pension funds, increase participation in an economy short on labour, and keep the number of years retirees draw their pensions constant despite increasing life expectancies.

Consumers report lowest confidence ever in Danish economy

An analysis by government agency Statistics Denmark sets consumer confidence in the economy at its lowest point recorded.

Statistics Denmark calculates an index of consumer confidence by asking a representative sample of Danes about their views on their personal financial standing as well as the country’s.

Respondents are asked to compare their finances today with their finances a year ago, as well as what they expect their prospects to be a year from now. They’re also asked to weigh in on whether now is a good time to buy appliances like televisions or washing machines. Their answers are ranked on a scale from 100, meaning their situation is “much better” than a year ago,” to -100 for “much worse.” This year, the combined index landed at -24.

Employment up — for now

Meanwhile, employment continues to climb — another report from Statistics Denmark showed the country added 4,000 jobs from March to April, the latest in a 15-month streak of employment growth.

According to Jeppe Juul Borre, chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, there were more job postings in May than any previous May on record.

However, between the war in Ukraine, price hikes, and supply chain issues, the trend is unlikely to last, Borre says.