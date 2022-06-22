Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Read news from:
Denmark's new corona strategy, Danes flocking to early retirement, and longer nights ahead are among the top news stories in Denmark this Wednesday.

Published: 22 June 2022 08:33 CEST
Prime minister Mette Frederiksen will present the country's new corona strategy today.

Start your day with this dreamy video from the Fanø kite festival, where about five thousand kite enthusiast convene on the shores of South Jutland every year.

Shorter days and longer nights ahead 

The blackout curtains are (very slowly) on their way out — yesterday was the summer solstice and the longest day of the year, with an eye-wateringly early sunrise at 4:25 a.m. and sunset at 9:58 p.m.

We now begin the slow march to the winter solstice on December 21, when the sun will rise at 8:37 a.m. and set at an equally eye-watering 3:38 p.m. 

Prime minister to reveal new Covid-19 strategy today 

Prime minister Mette Frederiksen will discuss Denmark’s plans for managing the pandemic in the coming autumn and winter at a press conference at 10 a.m. 

She’ll present information on vaccination and testing strategies, according to newswire Ritzau. 

With no coronavirus restrictions in place, case counts are again on the rise in Denmark. Earlier this month, health minister Magnus Heunicke announced that re-introducing restrictions was off the table for the duration of the summer. 

Danes flock to early retirement scheme 

Early retirement is clearly an attractive prospect to many Danish workers, particularly craftspeople and slaughterhouse workers — more than 50,200 people have applied for the new ‘Arne pensions’ since August of 2021. 

The scheme allows people aged 61 or older who have spent more than 42 years in the labour market to retire before 65, which is the current age to draw a public pension in Denmark. 

Workers who have logged 44 years in the labour market can retire three years ahead of schedule, while 42 and 43 years  earn you a one or two year advance, respectively. 

This new policy, championed by Social Democrats in 2019, is somewhat out of step with the overall Danish plan to raise the retirement age in order to reduce pressure on pension funds, increase participation in an economy short on labour, and keep the number of years retirees draw their pensions constant despite increasing life expectancies. 

Consumers report lowest confidence ever in Danish economy 

An analysis by government agency Statistics Denmark sets consumer confidence in the economy at its lowest point recorded.

Statistics Denmark calculates an index of consumer confidence by asking a representative sample of Danes about their views on their personal financial standing as well as the country’s.

Respondents are asked to compare their finances today with their finances a year ago, as well as what they expect their prospects to be a year from now. They’re also asked to weigh in on whether now is a good time to buy appliances like televisions or washing machines. Their answers are ranked on a scale from 100, meaning their situation is “much better” than a year ago,” to -100 for “much worse.” This year, the combined index landed at -24. 

Employment up — for now 

Meanwhile, employment continues to climb — another report from Statistics Denmark showed the country added 4,000 jobs from March to April, the latest in a 15-month streak of employment growth. 

According to Jeppe Juul Borre, chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, there were more job postings in May than any previous May on record. 

However, between the war in Ukraine, price hikes, and supply chain issues, the trend is unlikely to last, Borre says.

Gas supply issues upgraded to ‘early warning’ alert level 

The Danish Energy Agency has announced the country has been moved to “early warning,” the first of three stages of alerts EU countries use to flag energy supply chain issues. (Early warning is the lowest level of preparedness, while “alert” and “emergency” increase in severity.)

An “early warning” signals that rationing supplies may be on the horizon, the Agence France-Presse reports. The Danish Energy Agency has been in communication with industries that may be affected and reassures the public that enough gas will be set aside to heat residential buildings through the winter, the government’s highest priority. 

It’s important to note that Denmark draws a smaller proportion of its energy from gas than most other EU countries, including Germany and Italy— gas accounts for just 18 percent of energy consumed in Denmark, and as of 2019, about three-quarters of that was produced domestically. 

Denmark puts ink to paper on EU defence cooperation 

Danish foreign defence minister Jeppe Kofod signed a document making official the country’s commitment to join the European Union defence cooperation at a ceremony in Luxembourg yesterday. 

“From 1 July, [Denmark] will formally enter into cooperation on equal footing with other countries on European security and defence,” Kofod said. 

Danish soldiers in Latvia say they aren’t ready for Russian attack 

Meanwhile, Danish troops sent to Latvia as part of a NATO initiative in the Baltics feel they’re under-supplied and under-trained due to a lack of ammunition, a joint union representative for the combat battalion told broadcaster DR

Certain training activities have been cancelled because of insufficient ammo to practice with, the Defence Command confirmed to newswire Ritzau.

However, colonel Jens Lønborg of the Defence Command’s operations department says that the soldiers have enough ammunition on hand to rebuff a Russian attack. Logistics officials at the Armed Forces believe that soldiers will receive “everything they need” by next week, according to Ritzau. 

Three charged with terror plot 

Two men and a woman from the Holbæk area in North Zealand have been charged with obtaining guns and the materials for explosives that authorities allege were to be used in a terror attack. 

The two men are brothers from Syria, while the woman, who is married to one of the two men, is an Iraqi national with Danish citizenship. They all face deportation if convicted. 

The three were arrested in February 2021 as part of a joint effort by Danish and German authorities that apprehended 14 people allegedly involved with terrorist activities. 

