Gas supply issues upgraded to ‘early warning’ alert level

The Danish Energy Agency has announced the country has been moved to “early warning,” the first of three stages of alerts EU countries use to flag energy supply chain issues. (Early warning is the lowest level of preparedness, while “alert” and “emergency” increase in severity.)

An “early warning” signals that rationing supplies may be on the horizon, the Agence France-Presse reports. The Danish Energy Agency has been in communication with industries that may be affected and reassures the public that enough gas will be set aside to heat residential buildings through the winter, the government’s highest priority.

It’s important to note that Denmark draws a smaller proportion of its energy from gas than most other EU countries, including Germany and Italy— gas accounts for just 18 percent of energy consumed in Denmark, and as of 2019, about three-quarters of that was produced domestically.

Denmark puts ink to paper on EU defence cooperation

Danish foreign defence minister Jeppe Kofod signed a document making official the country’s commitment to join the European Union defence cooperation at a ceremony in Luxembourg yesterday.

“From 1 July, [Denmark] will formally enter into cooperation on equal footing with other countries on European security and defence,” Kofod said.

Danish soldiers in Latvia say they aren’t ready for Russian attack

Meanwhile, Danish troops sent to Latvia as part of a NATO initiative in the Baltics feel they’re under-supplied and under-trained due to a lack of ammunition, a joint union representative for the combat battalion told broadcaster DR.

Certain training activities have been cancelled because of insufficient ammo to practice with, the Defence Command confirmed to newswire Ritzau.

However, colonel Jens Lønborg of the Defence Command’s operations department says that the soldiers have enough ammunition on hand to rebuff a Russian attack. Logistics officials at the Armed Forces believe that soldiers will receive “everything they need” by next week, according to Ritzau.

Three charged with terror plot

Two men and a woman from the Holbæk area in North Zealand have been charged with obtaining guns and the materials for explosives that authorities allege were to be used in a terror attack.

The two men are brothers from Syria, while the woman, who is married to one of the two men, is an Iraqi national with Danish citizenship. They all face deportation if convicted.

The three were arrested in February 2021 as part of a joint effort by Danish and German authorities that apprehended 14 people allegedly involved with terrorist activities.