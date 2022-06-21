Read news from:
Denmark declares ‘early warning’ over gas supply

Denmark's energy agency declared a first level "early warning" alert over worries of its gas supply, due to uncertainty on energy imports from Russia because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Published: 21 June 2022 11:35 CEST
A file photo showing the construction of a gas pipe in Denmark. The country has moved to the lowest level alert over its gas supply. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The European Union has established a system to allow member states to flag up impending energy supply difficulties using three ascending levels of alerts — beginning with “early warning”, followed by “alert”, then “emergency”. 

The system allows for mutual assistance from other EU countries, but could also mean a start to rationing supplies.

On Monday, the deputy director of the Danish Energy Agency, Martin Hansen, issued the first level warning.

“This is a serious situation we are facing and it has been exacerbated by the reduction in supplies,” Hansen said in a statement. 

Currently Denmark’s gas stocks are about 75 percent full, “and gas has been added in recent days”, the agency said in a statement. 

The declaration comes after Danish energy company Ørsted announced at the end of May that delivery of Russian gas to the Scandinavian country would be suspended from June 1st, after Ørsted refused to settle the payment in rubles. 

Gas represents 18 percent of the energy consumed each year in Denmark. Domestic production accounted for three-quarters of the gas consumed in 2019. 

Russia is one of the main sources of natural gas imports, according to the Danish Energy Agency. 

The Netherlands also announced Monday it will lift restrictions on coal-fired power generation, a day after Germany and Austria took similar steps to alleviate their reliance on Russian gas supplies.

Gas flow to Denmark continues after Russia cuts supply

Denmark is still receiving a gas supply via Germany as of Wednesday after Russian supplies to Danish company Ørsted were cut.

Published: 1 June 2022 15:24 CEST
Gas flow to Denmark continues after Russia cuts supply

Gas is still being delivered to Denmark despite the decision by Russian state gas company Gazprom to no longer send gas to Denmark’s energy company Gazprom.

News wire Reuters reported that Denmark is still receiving gas based on data from operator Energinet.

Ørsted earlier stated that Gazprom Export would cut gas supplies to Denmark from June 1st after the Danish company refused to pay in rubles.

The Danish company had anticipated the move and had previously said it was filling up its storage facilities in Denmark and Germany to secure gas supplies to their customers.

“Since there is no gas pipeline going directly from Russia to Denmark, Russia will not be able to directly cut off the gas supplies to Denmark, and it will thus still be possible for Denmark to get gas,” Ørsted said in Tuesday’s statement.

The director of the Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen), Kristoffer Böttzauw, said the Gazprom decision did not mean Danish companies and households would suddenly find themselves without gas.

“This does not have a huge meaning for supply security at the moment. That is currently good,” he said to broadcaster DR.

“Gas is still coming to Denmark from northern Germany. So we are actually in a robust situation,” he said.

“25 percent of our gas consumption can be covered by biogas, which we can produce ourselves, and we have a lower gas consumption than many other European countries,” he said.

Denmark is unlikely to face supply problems provided the European gas market continues to function as it is currently doing, the Energy Agency director said.

“As long as things continue as they are now, we expect there still to be gas available to buy and that Danish customers will be able to get the gas they want,” he said.

Denmark is not the only country to see its gas deal with Russia broken off.

On May 21st, Russia halted supplies to its neighbour Finland — which has angered Moscow by seeking NATO membership — after energy group Gasum also refused to pay in rubles.

Moscow had already cut off Poland and Bulgaria.

And on Tuesday, the partly state-owned Dutch energy firm GasTerra said Gazprom had suspended its gas supplies for the same reason.

The Russian demands for payment for gas in rubles is considered to be a measure intended to buttress the currency, which has been weakened by sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine.

