TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Covid cases rising sharply, the case against an EU minimum wage, and Danish support for Ukraine's EU membership are among the top news stories in Denmark this Friday.
Published: 17 June 2022 08:19 CEST
Spectators gather for the free Folkemødet concert in Allinge on Bornholm. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix.
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
A new US ambassador to Denmark, an uncertain timeline for Sweden and Finland's NATO bid, and 'secret' conditions to host the Tour de France are among the top news stories in Denmark this Thursday.
Published: 16 June 2022 08:07 CEST
