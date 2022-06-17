Read news from:
Covid-19: Danish weekly infection total up by 50 percent

Covid-19 infections are now increasing in all parts of Denmark, with total weekly number of infections up by 53 percent.

Published: 17 June 2022 07:57 CEST
A file photo of a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Denmark.
A file photo of a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Denmark. The country is seeing a summer wave of infections driven by the BA 5 subvariant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

The week commencing June 6th saw 5,830 new cases of Covid-19 registered by authorities, compared to 3,805 the preceding week. As such, the overall number of cases remains low.

The increase in case numbers is however accompanied by an increase in the test positivity rate – the percentage of tests that return a positive result – nationally, in all regions and all age groups.

The latest infection data comes from national disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI).

The number of administered PCR tests also increased by 11 percent between the two weeks.

Denmark lifted the majority of its Covid-19 restrictions in February, with final travel restrictions ending in March.

Health authorities now only recommend taking a PCR test for Covid-19 if you have symptoms and are at risk of serious illness should you contract the virus.

Testing is no longer recommended for close contacts of people who have the virus or are suspected to have it.

“Prevalence of infections is increasingly strongly in all age groups,” the SSI report states.

The rising infection numbers are not a cause for immediate concern, according to Allan Randrup Thomsen, professor in experimental virology at the University of Copenhagen.

“Even though we’ve seen that the virus can spread, even in warm weather, it looks as though the increase is less than if it had occurred during the winter. There is probably a restricting effect because of the season,” Thomsen told news wire Ritzau.

A new subvariant of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, BA. 5, is expected to become the dominant form of the coronavirus this summer. The subvariant comprises a large number of new cases.

SSI has previously stated there are no indications that BA. 5 is more serious than the original Omicron variant.

The number of people admitted to hospitals in Denmark who have Covid-19 has also increased. A total of 220 inpatients with Covid last week represents a 23 percent increase. The patients are not necessarily being treated for the coronavirus and may have been admitted for other reasons.

The number of ICU patients with Covid-19 remains stable, as does the number of deaths registered of people with the virus.

Thomsen said he does not expected a large number of people to become seriously ill due to the climbing infection numbers.

“Even though the vaccines do not work effectively against becoming infected, they appear to still work against serious illness. I therefore see this as a wave, but not a marked, large outbreak that we will see during the summer,” he said.

Covid-19: Infections on rise in Denmark for first time since February

The reproduction rate of R-number for Covid-19 in Denmark is estimated to be over 1.0 for the first time since February, meaning the virus is currently spreading.

Published: 14 June 2022 14:45 CEST
The reproduction rate, an estimate of the rate at which the virus is currently spread in the community, was estimated on Tuesday to be 1.1.

A value over 1.0 means the virus is considered to be currently spreading or the epidemic growing, because 10 infected people will pass the virus on to more than 10 others.

Not since February has the value been over 1.0. Last week it was estimated to be 0.8.

“This indicates that the epidemic is beginning to increase mildly,” Health Minister Magnus Heunicke wrote on Twitter.

“(The R-number) is backed up by monitoring of sewage water, which shows an increase (in virus levels) in all five regions (of Denmark), especially in Greater Copenhagen,” he added.

Heunicke also wrote on Twitter that “part of the explanation for increasing infections is the introduction of BA. 5 in Denmark,” in reference to the subvariant of the Omicron Covid-19 variant which is expected to become dominant during the summer.

“This subvariant of Omicron comprises a preliminary figure of 32 percent of all confirmed cases in the week commencing June 6th,” he said, adding that the infectious disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) was monitoring developments.

Health authorities have so far seen no indications that BA. 5 results in more serious illness than Omicron subvariants prevalent in Denmark last winter.

Heunicke last weekend said that it was “out of the question” for Denmark to reintroduce Covid-19 restrictions this summer.

Health authority figures show that 1,159 new Covid-19 infections were registered during the last daily count. 1,015 of these were in people that have not previously tested positive for the virus.

The cases were found amongst 7,269 PCR tests.

