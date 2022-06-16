Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

A new US ambassador to Denmark, an uncertain timeline for Sweden and Finland's NATO bid, and 'secret' conditions to host the Tour de France are among the top news stories in Denmark this Thursday.

Published: 16 June 2022 08:07 CEST
One of Copenhagen's oldest gable paintings, a milk painting by Henry Heerup at Sølvgades school, is fresh and bright after a new restoration. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix.

US will send Boston businessman as new ambassador 

Alan Leventhal, a 69-year-old business real estate mogul, will be the new face of the United States in Denmark. 

US Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat from New Jersey, pushed for Leventhal’s confirmation in the Senate this month.

“Alan Leventhal’s varied experience will be an asset in Copenhagen as we strengthen the bilateral alliance between the US and Denmark,” Markey wrote in a statement to newswire Ritzau. “In particular, Alan is a true pioneer in the implementation of green energy technology.”

That’s “experience that makes him perfect to work in partnership with Denmark – Europe’s leader in the transition to green energy – to accelerate the continent’s energy independence from Russian oil and gas, which finances Vladimir Putin’s war machine,” according to Markey. 

Leventhal’s confirmation comes close on the heels of an embarrassing episode in which the previous American ambassador to Denmark, a Trump appointee, Tweeted derisively (and somewhat nonsensically) about Danish bicycle culture. 

Timeline for Sweden and Finland to join NATO stalls 

Objections from Turkey have added uncertainty to when Sweden and Finland’s bids for NATO membership will be approved, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. 

Turkey cites concerns that Finland and Sweden in particular are too soft on the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK), a group on the EU, US and Turkey’s list of terrorist organisations. 

It was hoped that Finland and Sweden would be able to move forward with their bid at a NATO summit in Madrid at the end of June. “We are working closely with our ally Turkey to find a solution,” Stoltenberg says. 

What did Danish government promise to get Tour de France? 

Beyond at least 180 million kroner to support the three stages of the Tour de France that will be raced in Denmark, the government had to agree to certain conditions to be selected as a host country. After several months of inquiries, newspaper Politiken still can’t find out what they were. 

The agreement between Tour parent company Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) and Danish company Grand Depart is “confidential,” Copenhagen mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen told Politiken. 

According to Rasmus Grøntved Nielsen, assistant professor of law at the University of Copenhagen, the situation is unusual and worrisome. “This is an extraordinary event that the public and politicians have a clear interest in knowing about. It is about how citizens’ money is spent,” Nielsen told newswire Ritzau. “Instead, politicians are muzzled and restricted from raising a public debate on whether money is being spent properly. That’s problematic.” 

EMA will evaluate Pfizer’s new ‘variant’ vaccine 

Although Pfizer has yet to formally submit it for approval, the European Medicine Agency has begun to evaluate the drug giant’s new Covid-19 vaccine that has been modified to better match variants that have emerged since the first vaccines were designed. 

Unfortunately, the variant or variants (it’s still unknown) Pfizer’s new vaccines are tailored to aren’t the ones circulating most in Denmark right now.

“It is a problem that it takes a while to develop and get these vaccines approved. Therefore, they will often be targeted at variants that are heading out of circulation,” Allan Randrup Thomsen, professor of experimental virology at the University of Copenhagen, told Ritzau. 

Churches have veto power over…wind turbines?

Denmark’s churches will retain the right to veto plans for new windmills that could interfere with views to or from the church, despite an attempt from the government to remove the power from the Planning Act. 

It was the Danish People’s Party (Dansk Folkepartis, or DF) that voted to uphold the church’s right to veto, broadcaster DR reports. According to newspaper Information, churches in Denmark have exercised their veto at least 10 times since 2017. 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Hospitals closing beds due to 'missing' nurses, Afghan evacuees leaving Denmark for the US, and another win for Danish footballers are among the top news stories this Tuesday.

Published: 14 June 2022 07:48 CEST
Copenhagen hospitals close beds due to nurse shortage 

The three major hospitals of the Greater Copenhagen region — flagship Rigshospitalet, Bispebjerg, and Herlev-Gentofte — have closed about 10 percent of their patient beds due to a lack of staff to support them. 

Newspaper Berlingske says that qualified nurses are being recruited for higher-paying jobs in the private sector. 

The nurse shortage “will accelerate and will not resolve itself until the nurses get significantly more in pay,” says Leila Lindén, a member of the regional council in the Capital Region. 

Afghan evacuees leave Denmark for United States 

Today, 180 Afghans will head to new lives and permanent residency in the United States after 10 months in Denmark, newspaper Politiken reports.

Early this month, a team of US officials travelled to Denmark to determine which of the 828 Afghan evacuees in the country would be awarded entry permits based on their connection to the United States. 

Several Afghan evacuees leaving for the US told Politiken they felt unwelcome in Denmark and that they had few opportunities in the country. 

Denmark defeats Austria 2-0

Danish fans who braved the chill and wind to attend last night’s game at Parken were treated to a two-goal win. Denmark takes the top spot in its Nations League group, but fans will have to wait until September to watch the team play in Croatia and return to the Copenhagen field to face the French again.

When the pandemic hit, the only region prepared was…North Jutland?  

The State Auditors, watchdog for Danish parliament, published a report yesterday finding that four of the five regions and the Ministry of Health failed to prepare for the possibility of a pandemic despite warning signs since 2013. 

The only exception was the North Jutland Region, which was “partially prepared,” newswire Ritzau says. However, none of the regions had a strategy for acquiring protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. 

The State Auditors did describe the “great effort from the health staff” to create capacity in hospitals as “satisfactory.” 

