Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
A new US ambassador to Denmark, an uncertain timeline for Sweden and Finland's NATO bid, and 'secret' conditions to host the Tour de France are among the top news stories in Denmark this Thursday.
Published: 16 June 2022 08:07 CEST
One of Copenhagen's oldest gable paintings, a milk painting by Henry Heerup at Sølvgades school, is fresh and bright after a new restoration. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix.
