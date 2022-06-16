Read news from:
Elderly Danes lose a million kroner to telephone ‘spoofing’ scammers

Several elderly people in Denmark received have lost money after being contacted by cold callers impersonating police officers

Published: 16 June 2022 14:38 CEST
Spoofers in Denmark stole up to a million kroner from five elderly people, according to police. Photo by John Tuesday on Unsplash

The caller’s telephone ID was made to look as though it belonged to the police as part of the scheme, news wire Ritzau reports.

Through the scam, five elderly people were relieved of just under one million kroner, the National Unit for Special Crime (National enhed for Særlig Kriminalitet, NSK) said in a statement on Thursday.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman on Wednesday in connection to the case. The two young suspects are from the Rødovre and Vanløse districts near Copenhagen, respectively.

They have been arrested on suspicion of fraud, police said. The 19-year-old has been placed in police custody for an initial four weeks.

The two suspects tricked their targets into transferring sums of money several times into accounts controlled by the scammers. This took place under the pretence that the suspects were police officers.

They are reported to have used the spoofing technique – whereby the caller ID is different to the number the caller is actually using – as part of the hustle. As such, it may have appeared to the victims that they were receiving a call from the police.

Cases of telephone scams targeting elderly people occur relatively refquently in Denmark.

Senior officer Michael Kjeldgaard with NSK urged scepticism towards callers who ask for digital ID (NemID or MitID) information, account details or other personal information.

“Always be cautious or sceptical if you are contacted by mail or telephone and are told you must transfer money or give personal information to others, like NemID,” Kjeldgaard said in a statement.

“Police or the bank would never ask you to do that,” he said.

MONEY

Denmark police receive 456 reports of fraud from the corona relief fund

The National Unit for Special Crime has received 456 reports of fraud from the corona relief packages since 1st April 2020, according to a press release from the Money Laundering Secretariat (Hvidvasksekretariatet).

Published: 15 May 2022 18:17 CEST
The frauds and attempted frauds amount to 212 million kroner, although some of the scams were discovered before the fraudsters got the money. More than 28 million kroner has been recovered through 102 recovery operations.

According to Jørgen Andersen, deputy police inspector and head of the Money Laundering Secretariat, the task has been taken “very seriously” in the secretariat since the introduction of corona relief packages.

“And it has had a high priority with us as authorities. But also with the notifiers – here primarily banks and the accountants – and we sat down together quite quickly in a community.

“Here, we organised the effort in such a way that when banks and auditors sent notifications to us where there was a suspicion of misuse of schemes, we typically sent them within 24 hours to the authorities who paid money on these schemes”, Andersen says.

Companies or individuals should contact the Money Laundering Secretariat (Hvidvasksekretariatet) if they suspect money laundering or terrorist financing.

In October 2020, an eight-billion kroner stimulus package was agreed in parliament to help Danish businesses and cultural institutions hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The financial package also included a liquidity fund totalling 28 million kroner. 

