Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

More kroner to NATO, three new cases of monkeypox, and the 'most competitive economy in the world' are among the top news stories this Wednesday.

Published: 15 June 2022 07:24 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced that Denmark plans to send more money to NATO ahead of a summit in Madrid. Photo: Eva Plevier/REUTERS

Denmark tops list of most competitive economies 

Denmark claimed the top spot in the Swiss Business School Institute for Management Development’s yearly rankings for the first time. 

After steadily climbing the list from number 6 in 2018, Denmark received high marks on its “resilient economy, law and order, social responsibility, stability, cohesion, absence of corruption, openness to trade, readiness for change, continuing education and motivated employees.” 

Allan Sørensen, chief economist at the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri), told DI Business that there are still clear areas for improvement — namely capacity problems and labour shortages. One possible solution, Sørensen said, is for Denmark to recruit more skilled foreign workers. 

READ ALSO: Demand for labour remains high in Denmark with employment up for 14th straight month

Denmark willing to pay more to NATO, PM says 

Denmark, the Netherlands, and a handful of other NATO countries say they’re prepared to pony up more cash to support NATO’s budget, prime minister Mette Frederiksen announced last night. 

Currently, Denmark contributes 280 million kroner annually to NATO’s joint budget of 18 billion. Danish taxpayers won’t be charged for the increase, at least initially — the money will come from the two percent of the gross domestic product already set aside for the defence budget, newswire Ritzau reports. 

READ ALSO: What will decision to end EU defence opt-out change for Denmark? 

Three new monkeypox cases bring national tally to 7 

Authorities have diagnosed three more monkeypox cases, the Ministry of Health reports in a press release. 

Two of the people recently diagnosed were infected in Denmark by a person who lives abroad, they said. The origin of the third case remains unknown. 

The risk to the overall population remains low — monkeypox is contagious only when symptoms are present and is transmitted by touch. Most patients have symptoms for two to four weeks and experience a complete recovery, Ritzau says. 

Cash benefit families will receive money for children’s leisure activities 

Families that receive cash benefit will soon see an additional 250 kroner per month per child, tax free, earmarked for leisure activities like birthday parties, attending football games, and participating in scouting. 

Parents will need to provide receipts every three months proving that at least two thirds of the amount has gone to the child’s leisure activities. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Find out what's going on in Denmark today with The Local's short roundup of the news in less than five minutes.

Published: 10 March 2022 07:25 CET
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Prime minister says sorry to Inuits forcibly moved to Denmark

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen apologised in person yesterday to six Greenlandic Inuits removed from their families and taken to Copenhagen more than 70 years ago as part of an experiment to create a Danish-speaking elite.

“What you were subjected to was terrible. It was inhumane. It was unfair. And it was heartless”, Mette Frederiksen told the six at an emotional ceremony in the capital.

“We can take responsibility and do the only thing that is fair, in my eyes: to say sorry to you for what happened,” she said.

The government issued a formal apology for the matter in December 2020, with Frederiksen now apologising in person.

READ ALSO: Denmark to pay compensation to Greenland’s ‘experiment children’

Carlsberg halts production and sales in Russia

Danish brewer Carlsberg, the world’s fourth biggest beer producer, said yesterday it was halting production and sales in Russia due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We stand alongside the Ukrainian people and people around the world in condemning the Russian invasion in the strongest possible terms”, the group said in a statement.

It said it could therefore not conduct “business as usual” in Russia.

Last week, the group announced that it would halt new investments and exports from Carlsberg into Russia.

“Since then, we have ceased all advertising by both the Carlsberg Group and Baltika Breweries in Russia, and we will stop producing and selling our flagship brand, Carlsberg, in the Russian market”, it said.

Carlsberg has been a majority owner of Baltika Breweries since 2008 and the latter employs 8,400 people, representing more than one in five of Carlsberg’s total global workforce.

Baltika Breweries will continue to operate — but as a separate business — “with the purpose of sustaining our employees and their families”.

Carlsberg said it felt “a moral obligation to our Russian colleagues who are an integral part of Carlsberg, and who are not responsible for the actions of the government”.

The Danish group said that, during the humanitarian crisis, any profits generated by its business in Russia would be donated to relief organisations.

Over 100 Danes want to fight in Ukraine

The Ukrainian Embassy in Copenhagen is receiving considerable interest from Danish nationals who want to go to Ukraine to help defend the country against the Russian invasion, broadcaster DR reports.

“Every day we receive more and more calls from Danes who wish to be part of the Ukrainian army and who wish to protect my country. I am impressed over how many Danes there are, because you are a relatively small country,” Ukrainian Ambassador to Denmark Mykhailo Vydoinyk told DR.

Justice Minister Nick Hækkerup recently confirmed that Danes could travel to Ukraine to fight for either side without falling foul of Danish law. A law forbidding travel abroad to areas in which a terror organisation is involved in military conflict has previously seen Denmark punish citizens who fought in the war in Syria.

Buzz Aldrin’s famous 1969 moon walk picture sells at Danish auction

More than 70 original NASA photographs including a celebrated image of Buzz Aldrin’s moon walk taken by Neil Armstrong were sold at auction in Copenhagen on Wednesday for more than 155,000 euros.

The Aldrin image, which fetched 5,373 euros, shows the astronaut on the surface of the moon in July 1969 during the first manned lunar landing. It was famously used on the cover of LIFE magazine.

Armstrong, the first man to step onto the Moon, can be seen in the reflection of Aldrin’s visor.

A total of 74 NASA photographs were put up for sale including 26 taken on the Moon during the Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s.

“We sold 73 of the 74 photos,” the Bruun Rasmussen auction house told news wire AFP.

SHOW COMMENTS