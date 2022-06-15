Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Denmark tops list of most competitive economies

Denmark claimed the top spot in the Swiss Business School Institute for Management Development’s yearly rankings for the first time.

After steadily climbing the list from number 6 in 2018, Denmark received high marks on its “resilient economy, law and order, social responsibility, stability, cohesion, absence of corruption, openness to trade, readiness for change, continuing education and motivated employees.”

Allan Sørensen, chief economist at the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri), told DI Business that there are still clear areas for improvement — namely capacity problems and labour shortages. One possible solution, Sørensen said, is for Denmark to recruit more skilled foreign workers.

Denmark willing to pay more to NATO, PM says

Denmark, the Netherlands, and a handful of other NATO countries say they’re prepared to pony up more cash to support NATO’s budget, prime minister Mette Frederiksen announced last night.

Currently, Denmark contributes 280 million kroner annually to NATO’s joint budget of 18 billion. Danish taxpayers won’t be charged for the increase, at least initially — the money will come from the two percent of the gross domestic product already set aside for the defence budget, newswire Ritzau reports.

Three new monkeypox cases bring national tally to 7

Authorities have diagnosed three more monkeypox cases, the Ministry of Health reports in a press release.

Two of the people recently diagnosed were infected in Denmark by a person who lives abroad, they said. The origin of the third case remains unknown.

The risk to the overall population remains low — monkeypox is contagious only when symptoms are present and is transmitted by touch. Most patients have symptoms for two to four weeks and experience a complete recovery, Ritzau says.

Cash benefit families will receive money for children’s leisure activities

Families that receive cash benefit will soon see an additional 250 kroner per month per child, tax free, earmarked for leisure activities like birthday parties, attending football games, and participating in scouting.

Parents will need to provide receipts every three months proving that at least two thirds of the amount has gone to the child’s leisure activities.