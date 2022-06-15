Read news from:
SAS pilots’ strike scheduled to begin on June 29th

A strike involving around 1,000 SAS pilots is scheduled to begin on June 29th, according to a second strike notice issued by the pilots’ trade union on Wednesday.

Published: 15 June 2022 16:17 CEST
A SAS airplane prepares to land at Longyearbyen Airport in Norway's Svalbard archipelago
A SAS airplane prepares to land at Longyearbyen Airport in Norway's Svalbard archipelago, in May 2022. Photo: Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

The second strike warning is a normal step after a first notice, which was issued by the pilots last week.

Despite a second notice having been issued, it is not certain that strike action will actually take place. This is because the pilots could still reach an agreement with SAS prior to the confirmed date of the planned strike.

Should it go ahead as scheduled, the strike will take effect simultaneously for pilots in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Pilots in the three Nordic countries have separate trade unions but the planned strike action is coordinated between them.

Danish pilots’ trade union, Dansk Pilotforening, last week issued the initial strike warning. The Danish union is part of SAS Pilot Group, which represents SAS pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Pilots with the airline in Sweden and Norway also issued strike notices in line with the Danish announcement.

The collective bargaining agreement by which the pilots’ salary and working terms are determined expired in April. Pilots are currently working under the terms of the expired deal.

But the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement also means that the pilots are not bound by a commitment not to strike. They can therefore legally do so provided they give two weeks’ notice.

The creation of two SAS subsidiaries, SAS Connect and SAS Link, is reported to have generated an obstacle in negotiations over a new collective agreement.

Meetings between the various parties are ongoing this week under the auspices of the Swedish negotiating institution for collective bargaining agreements, Danish news wire Ritzau writes.

The dispute between the two sides comes as SAS leadership attempts to implement a recovery plan for the airline, which is mired in debt.

SAS wants to raise capital by selling shares and also has a cost-cutting plan in place.

ECONOMY

Denmark tops list of most competitive global economies

Denmark has claimed the top spot in Switzerland’s Institute for Management Development’s yearly ranking of economic competitiveness.

Published: 15 June 2022 09:32 CEST
Having been ranked third last year, Denmark has been moved above the United States and Singapore and is now number 1 for the first time on the updated list, which contains 63 countries.

After steadily climbing the list from number 6 in 2018, Denmark received high marks for its resilient economy, law and order, social responsibility, stability, cohesion, absence of corruption, openness to trade, adaptability, ongoing education and motivated employees.

“This good result reflects that we, in many ways, have an incredibly well-functioning society and some very strong businesses,” Allan Sørensen, chief economist at the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI), told DI Business.

Denmark’s strong economic position became particularly clear during the Covid-19 pandemic when the country managed lockdowns and restrictions, Sørensen said. That was thanks in part to the readiness of businesses to make adaptations and a high level of digitisation.

There are still clear areas for improvement, notably capacity problems and labour shortages, the economist pointed out.

One possible solution, Sørensen said, is for Denmark to recruit more skilled foreign workers. 

“Businesses are battling capacity problems, increasing costs and a large shortage of labour. It is therefore important that we reduce our high taxes and increase access to labour,” he told DI Business.

DI has advocated allowing more skilled foreign workers to enter the Danish jobs market.

The Institute for Management Development list is based on a number of factors on which each country is rated, including surveys of thousands of business leaders and experts.

Although Denmark fared well on many parameters, it received a lower mark on areas including high taxes and salary costs for businesses.

Low working hours and a large public sector are also considered drawbacks in relation to Denmark’s competitiveness.

Denmark is also considered to be held back by its relative lack of attractiveness for foreign investors, the ranking states.

