ECONOMY

Denmark tops list of most competitive global economies

Denmark has claimed the top spot in Switzerland’s Institute for Management Development’s yearly ranking of economic competitiveness.

Published: 15 June 2022 09:32 CEST
Denmark is the world's most competitive economy according to a new global business ranking. Photo by Gabrielle Henderson on Unsplash

Having been ranked third last year, Denmark has been moved above the United States and Singapore and is now number 1 for the first time on the updated list, which contains 63 countries.

After steadily climbing the list from number 6 in 2018, Denmark received high marks for its resilient economy, law and order, social responsibility, stability, cohesion, absence of corruption, openness to trade, adaptability, ongoing education and motivated employees.

“This good result reflects that we, in many ways, have an incredibly well-functioning society and some very strong businesses,” Allan Sørensen, chief economist at the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI), told DI Business.

Denmark’s strong economic position became particularly clear during the Covid-19 pandemic when the country managed lockdowns and restrictions, Sørensen said. That was thanks in part to the readiness of businesses to make adaptations and a high level of digitisation.

There are still clear areas for improvement, notably capacity problems and labour shortages, the economist pointed out.

One possible solution, Sørensen said, is for Denmark to recruit more skilled foreign workers. 

“Businesses are battling capacity problems, increasing costs and a large shortage of labour. It is therefore important that we reduce our high taxes and increase access to labour,” he told DI Business.

DI has advocated allowing more skilled foreign workers to enter the Danish jobs market.

The Institute for Management Development list is based on a number of factors on which each country is rated, including surveys of thousands of business leaders and experts.

Although Denmark fared well on many parameters, it received a lower mark on areas including high taxes and salary costs for businesses.

Low working hours and a large public sector are also considered drawbacks in relation to Denmark’s competitiveness.

Denmark is also considered to be held back by its relative lack of attractiveness for foreign investors, the ranking states.

SAS

Danish government announces plan to increase share in airline SAS

The Danish government has an agreement with a parliamentary majority to retain and potentially increase the share of airline SAS owned by the Danish state.

Published: 10 June 2022 13:32 CEST
Danish government announces plan to increase share in airline SAS

The government and other parties envisage a share of between 22 and 30 percent in the financially struggling airline, Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said at a press briefing on Friday.

“SAS is in a difficult situation. We have had to address how we react to it in Denmark,” Wammen said.

“The company is important to Danish society,” he said.

Wammen’s comments come after Sweden, which also owns part of SAS, said on Tuesday that Stockholm will not bail out the company amid its ongoing debt struggles, adding that the Swedish state will be reducing its stake in the airline.

The crisis-hit carrier also faces potential strikes by as many as 1,000 pilots by the end of June after negotiations with trade unions broke down.  

Denmark currently owns 21.8 percent of SAS, the same share as Sweden.

The government is prepared to convert debt owed to it by SAS, worth 3.5 billion kroner, into shares.

The Norwegian government, which sold its share in the company in 2018, was reported earlier this week to be considering a similar move.

Wammen meanwhile stated that SAS cannot expect a cash injection from the Danish state immediately. Other investors must first be secured before Copenhagen is prepared to increase its financial backing.

“Our basis for exactly where we place ourselves on ownership share will be that we get a share that is suitably robust so that we could make a new agreement, with a new major shareholder in SAS, that protects Danish interests,” he said.

If SAS is unable to convince the market that it has a viable future, the company will receive no investment, either from the market or the Danish state, Conservative financial spokesperson Rasmus Jarlov said during the briefing.

“Of course we don’t want to pour money into a company that isn’t profitable,” Jarlov said.

The government is backed by a mixture of right- and left-wing parties in its tentative plans to back SAS. Those parties are the Liberal (Venstre), Conservative, Social Liberal, Socialist People’s and Danish People’s parties.

