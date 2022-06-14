Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Hospitals closing beds due to 'missing' nurses, Afghan evacuees leaving Denmark for the US, and another win for Danish footballers are among the top news stories this Tuesday.

Published: 14 June 2022 07:48 CEST
Danish nurses, like the Rigshospitalet employees who participated in strikes last September, are increasingly leaving the public system for better-paying jobs in the private sector. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Copenhagen hospitals close beds due to nurse shortage 

The three major hospitals of the Greater Copenhagen region — flagship Rigshospitalet, Bispebjerg, and Herlev-Gentofte — have closed about 10 percent of their patient beds due to a lack of staff to support them. 

Newspaper Berlingske says that qualified nurses are being recruited for higher-paying jobs in the private sector. 

The nurse shortage “will accelerate and will not resolve itself until the nurses get significantly more in pay,” says Leila Lindén, a member of the regional council in the Capital Region. 

Afghan evacuees leave Denmark for United States 

Today, 180 Afghans will head to new lives and permanent residency in the United States after 10 months in Denmark, newspaper Politiken reports.

Early this month, a team of US officials travelled to Denmark to determine which of the 828 Afghan evacuees in the country would be awarded entry permits based on their connection to the United States. 

Several Afghan evacuees leaving for the US told Politiken they felt unwelcome in Denmark and that they had few opportunities in the country. 

Denmark defeats Austria 2-0

Danish fans who braved the chill and wind to attend last night’s game at Parken were treated to a two-goal win. Denmark takes the top spot in its Nations League group, but fans will have to wait until September to watch the team play in Croatia and return to the Copenhagen field to face the French again.

When the pandemic hit, the only region prepared was…North Jutland?  

The State Auditors, watchdog for Danish parliament, published a report yesterday finding that four of the five regions and the Ministry of Health failed to prepare for the possibility of a pandemic despite warning signs since 2013. 

The only exception was the North Jutland Region, which was “partially prepared,” newswire Ritzau says. However, none of the regions had a strategy for acquiring protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. 

The State Auditors did describe the “great effort from the health staff” to create capacity in hospitals as “satisfactory.” 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

The health minister promising a 'summer without corona restrictions,' Syrian refugees allowed to stay after residence revoked, and Obama in Copenhagen are among the top stories in Denmark this Monday.

Published: 13 June 2022 08:30 CEST
Obama in Copenhagen 

Former United States president Barack Obama was in town last week for the Copenhagen Democracy summit. A choir practicing on a balcony near Kongens Nytorv found themselves accidentally serenading a visibly spellbound Obama, who passed his coffee off to an attendant to applaud. 

No corona restrictions this summer, health minister vows

Reinstating Covid-19 restrictions this summer is “out of the question,” Danish health minister Magnus Heunicke told broadcaster DR. 

Heunicke dismissed concerns about a 16 percent increase in confirmed cases from the week of May 15th to the week of May 22nd. It’s attributed to the new omicron sub-variant BA.5., which is expected to become the dominant strain in Denmark in coming weeks. 

“Yes, it is more contagious than it has been in the past,” Heunicke says. “But we are at a very low level here in Denmark and still have a high immunity in the population.”

By autumn, though, the National Board of Health anticipates a need for a new vaccination program — at least for the most vulnerable, including the elderly, the disabled, and healthcare workers. 

Refugee Board allows many Syrian refugees to stay 

Hundreds of Syrian refugees were informed that their residence permit was revoked or their application rejected since the Danish government determined conditions in the Damascus area had “improved.” 

However, in 2022, the Refugee Board has reversed the decision of the Danish Immigration Service in 71 percent of Syrian cases addressed this year and allowed the refugees to stay. 

Between January and May, the Refugee Board, which issues binding decisions when applicants appeal a determination from the Immigration Service, overturned Immigration’s decision in 54 out of 76 cases and granted continued residence permits. 

Ib Hounsgaard Trabjerg, chairman of the Refugee Board, described the rate of reversal as too high — “not least for the sake of those people who find their residence permits revoked or refused, creating uncertainty about their situation,” he told newswire Ritzau. 

Physical divides between rich and poor in Denmark grow larger 

Economic segregation has increased in Denmark over the past decade, according to a new study from the Economic Council of the Labour Movement.  

“The Danes who earn the most – and also the middle class – are increasingly clumping together in special neighborhoods,” council director Lars Andersen told newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad. “This may mean that we do not see anyone other than those who look like ourselves.” 

“The risk is that it affects the mutual understanding of each other across social groups. The scare example is the United States, where the social division has led to widespread polarization,” he adds.

A rising cost of housing is in part to blame, Andersen explains. In 2020, 27 percent of primary schools had students from all income brackets, while 10 years ago the figure was 40 percent. 

