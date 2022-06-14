For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Hospitals closing beds due to 'missing' nurses, Afghan evacuees leaving Denmark for the US, and another win for Danish footballers are among the top news stories this Tuesday.
Published: 14 June 2022 07:48 CEST
Danish nurses, like the Rigshospitalet employees who participated in strikes last September, are increasingly leaving the public system for better-paying jobs in the private sector. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
The health minister promising a 'summer without corona restrictions,' Syrian refugees allowed to stay after residence revoked, and Obama in Copenhagen are among the top stories in Denmark this Monday.
Published: 13 June 2022 08:30 CEST
