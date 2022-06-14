Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Copenhagen hospitals close beds due to nurse shortage

The three major hospitals of the Greater Copenhagen region — flagship Rigshospitalet, Bispebjerg, and Herlev-Gentofte — have closed about 10 percent of their patient beds due to a lack of staff to support them.

Newspaper Berlingske says that qualified nurses are being recruited for higher-paying jobs in the private sector.

The nurse shortage “will accelerate and will not resolve itself until the nurses get significantly more in pay,” says Leila Lindén, a member of the regional council in the Capital Region.

Afghan evacuees leave Denmark for United States

Today, 180 Afghans will head to new lives and permanent residency in the United States after 10 months in Denmark, newspaper Politiken reports.

Early this month, a team of US officials travelled to Denmark to determine which of the 828 Afghan evacuees in the country would be awarded entry permits based on their connection to the United States.

Several Afghan evacuees leaving for the US told Politiken they felt unwelcome in Denmark and that they had few opportunities in the country.

Denmark defeats Austria 2-0

Danish fans who braved the chill and wind to attend last night’s game at Parken were treated to a two-goal win. Denmark takes the top spot in its Nations League group, but fans will have to wait until September to watch the team play in Croatia and return to the Copenhagen field to face the French again.

When the pandemic hit, the only region prepared was…North Jutland?

The State Auditors, watchdog for Danish parliament, published a report yesterday finding that four of the five regions and the Ministry of Health failed to prepare for the possibility of a pandemic despite warning signs since 2013.

The only exception was the North Jutland Region, which was “partially prepared,” newswire Ritzau says. However, none of the regions had a strategy for acquiring protective equipment in the event of a pandemic.

The State Auditors did describe the “great effort from the health staff” to create capacity in hospitals as “satisfactory.”