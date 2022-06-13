For members
Can ‘middle class’ Danish people afford to own a car?
Recent social media claims have insinuated owning a car is out of the financial reach of normal families in Denmark. We look at the data.
Published: 13 June 2022 17:14 CEST
Cars parked on a dealership forecourt in Denmark. Are they really unattainable for large sections of the population? File photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
Boligstøtte: Who can claim Denmark’s national rent subsidy?
Residents of Denmark can in some cases apply for ‘boligstøtte’ (“housing support”), a reduction on their monthly rent.
Published: 18 May 2022 16:44 CEST
Updated: 28 May 2022 08:05 CEST
