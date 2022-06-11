Danish capital to deploy security guards at train stations

The security guards will be present from 1st August and to start with, they will be at S-train stations on the lines from Copenhagen Central Station to Høje Taastrup, Køge and Hellerup. There will also be guards on the Ring Line between the stations Ny Ellebjerg and Hellerup.
The guards will be at the stations every day of the week and their placement will be flexible, depending if there are any situations that require increased presence at any particular station.
The initiative is part of a package of proposals that were adopted on Thursday in Danish parliament, to make nightlife safer.
“Too many people feel unsafe on public transport. There have been problems with behaviour at several S-train stations, and we have unfortunately seen several examples of disgusting, violent assaults,” Justice Minister Mattias Tesfaye said in a statement.
“It is absolutely crucial for the government to get rid of terrorising that takes place in the city areas, so that people can feel safe, when for example they take the train,” he added.
READ MORE: How to travel (almost) free on Danish trains this summer
Member comments