TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Danes helping de-mining efforts in Ukraine, senior citizens defrauded of millions, and the weekend weather forecast are among the top news stories in Denmark this Friday.

Published: 10 June 2022 07:55 CEST
The Copenhagen zoo's iconic 43-meter-high tour, pictured here, is now dwarfed by an 81-meter observation tower that will offer panoramic views of the city until late August. Photo: Ólafur Steinar Rye Gestsson / Ritzau Scanpix.

Widespread ‘vishing’ campaign stole more than 7 million from seniors 

Authorities say seven men, arrested yesterday in Aarhus, convinced seniors to divulge bank account information by phone and ultimately stole more than 7 million kroner. 

In this “voice fishing” or “vishing” scam, the men, aged 17 to 34, impersonated bank officials or representatives from Nets, a payment card platform. 

Danish de-miners start work in Ukraine 

Expert de-miners from the Danish Refugee Council have found and safely detonated over 50 pieces of live ammunition in Ukraine, according to a press release from the DRC. 

This is the first team of five de-miners the organisation plans to send to aid Ukrainian areas recovering from Russian invasion. According to Danish newswire Ritzau, they’ll clear “mines, rockets, mortars and unexploded ordinance” with the hope of making areas safe for the return of civilians. 

Weekend weather: a little bit of everything 

The Danish Meteorological Institute says to be prepared for sun, clouds and occasional rain this weekend. 

Friday morning’s clouds should disperse by this afternoon, particularly in the east of the country. By tonight, however, clouds will re-cover Danish skies and may bring the odd shower. It’ll be a mild night, with temperatures staying above 10 degrees, the DMI says. 

Saturday and Sunday both hold promise for outdoor fun — about 20 degrees and some sunshine, with localised showers Saturday and on Sunday afternoon. 

“It could be worse,” offers DMI meteorologist Frank Nielsen.  

Copenhagen zoo opens 81 meter observation tower 

The Copenhagen zoo has erected a temporary observation tower that offers views of Frederiksberg and Copenhagen.

Part of ticket proceeds will go to the Pilanesberg National Park in South Africa, protecting rhinos from poachers. It’s here for a good time, not a long time — the tower is set to be deconstructed in late August, according to Danish broadcaster DR. 

For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

How the pay limit scheme could become more accessible, a listeria outbreak, and what the Tour de France means for the economy are among the top news stories in Denmark this Thursday.

Published: 9 June 2022 08:24 CEST
Parliament debates lowering pay limit for foreign workers 

A broad coalition of parties in parliament support lowing the salary required to participate in the pay limit scheme for foreign workers — but disagreements on important details are jamming up a deal. 

Currently, Denmark grants work permits through the pay limit scheme to foreigners who are offered high-paying jobs. There’s no education requirement and the pay limit scheme applies to all industries, as long as the annual salary is 448,000 kroner or higher. 

The government suggests lowering the threshold from 448,000 kroner a year by more than 16 percent to 375,000, while several other parties are pushing for a 20 percent reduction to 360,000. 

“If it was just a question of what the limit should be, we should be able to reach each other,” Mette Abilgaard, political spokesperson for the Conservative party, told newswire Ritzau. 

“But there are also a lot of other parameters where we look at it differently. For example — how long will this scheme work? Two years or indefinitely? How many people can come into this scheme?” 

Tour de France may not be a great investment for Denmark 

While visitors keen to watch the Tour de France kick off in Denmark at the beginning of July will doubtless help line the pockets of some hoteliers and taxi drivers, it doesn’t make financial sense for Denmark to host the first stage of the race, according to an analysis by newspaper Jyllands-Posten. 

Between various municipalities and the ministry of trade and industry, Denmark has invested more than 125 million kroner in supporting the race. That won’t be made up by the tourism gains, researchers that spoke to J-P said. 

Listeria outbreak sickens 15, kills three

An “unusual” density of listeria cases in May has the State’s Serum Institute, the Danish infectious disease agency, scrambling to find the cause. 

Fifteen patients, largely from the Greater Copenhagen area, were admitted to hospitals in May. Genetic analyses reveal that all 15 were infected by the same source, and “major detective work” is now underway to identify the contaminated food source, says epidemiologist Luise Møller of the SSI. 

Møller says that the elderly and pregnant women in particular need to be careful when eating foods with a high risk of listeria contamination, including cold cuts and smoked fish. 

“You must ensure that the temperature in the refrigerator is not hotter than 5 degrees, and avoid eating soft cheeses made from unpasteurized milk,” she said. 

Filmmakers re-evaluate deal after Netflix, Viaplay, and TV 2 Play bail 

Danish filmmakers are back to the drawing table after three streaming giants decided to halt production of programs in Denmark due to their new rights agreement. 

The Producer’s Association and Create Denmark, who in January struck a deal to increase the pay and rights share for industry creatives that work on series and films, plan to modify the agreement, which streaming companies said made productions in Denmark financially unsustainable. 

“If you have an agreement that no one wants to enter into, then it is not worth anything,” Benjamin Boe Rasmussen, spokesman for Create Denmark, told Ritzau. 

2021 saw fewest fatal traffic accidents on record 

According to the Danish Road Directorate, fewer people died in Denmark from traffic accidents in 2021 than in any previous year recorded, nearly a century. 

A total of 130 people were killed in traffic accidents, including 25 cyclists. That’s down from 163 traffic deaths in 2020, the DRD said. 

As for injuries, 828 cyclists were hurt in traffic in 2021, in line with previous years that range from 766 to 893. 

