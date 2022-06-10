Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Widespread ‘vishing’ campaign stole more than 7 million from seniors

Authorities say seven men, arrested yesterday in Aarhus, convinced seniors to divulge bank account information by phone and ultimately stole more than 7 million kroner.

In this “voice fishing” or “vishing” scam, the men, aged 17 to 34, impersonated bank officials or representatives from Nets, a payment card platform.

Danish de-miners start work in Ukraine

Expert de-miners from the Danish Refugee Council have found and safely detonated over 50 pieces of live ammunition in Ukraine, according to a press release from the DRC.

This is the first team of five de-miners the organisation plans to send to aid Ukrainian areas recovering from Russian invasion. According to Danish newswire Ritzau, they’ll clear “mines, rockets, mortars and unexploded ordinance” with the hope of making areas safe for the return of civilians.

Weekend weather: a little bit of everything

The Danish Meteorological Institute says to be prepared for sun, clouds and occasional rain this weekend.

Friday morning’s clouds should disperse by this afternoon, particularly in the east of the country. By tonight, however, clouds will re-cover Danish skies and may bring the odd shower. It’ll be a mild night, with temperatures staying above 10 degrees, the DMI says.

Saturday and Sunday both hold promise for outdoor fun — about 20 degrees and some sunshine, with localised showers Saturday and on Sunday afternoon.

“It could be worse,” offers DMI meteorologist Frank Nielsen.

Copenhagen zoo opens 81 meter observation tower

The Copenhagen zoo has erected a temporary observation tower that offers views of Frederiksberg and Copenhagen.

Part of ticket proceeds will go to the Pilanesberg National Park in South Africa, protecting rhinos from poachers. It’s here for a good time, not a long time — the tower is set to be deconstructed in late August, according to Danish broadcaster DR.