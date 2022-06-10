Read news from:
Danish government announces plan to increase share in airline SAS

The Danish government has an agreement with a parliamentary majority to retain and potentially increase the share of airline SAS owned by the Danish state.

Published: 10 June 2022 13:32 CEST
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) Airbus A320 planes parked at Copenhagen Airport
Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) Airbus A320 planes parked at Copenhagen Airport in March 2020. File photo: Tt News Agency/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

The government and other parties envisage a share of between 22 and 30 percent in the financially struggling airline, Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen said at a press briefing on Friday.

“SAS is in a difficult situation. We have had to address how we react to it in Denmark,” Wammen said.

“The company is important to Danish society,” he said.

Wammen’s comments come after Sweden, which also owns part of SAS, said on Tuesday that Stockholm will not bail out the company amid its ongoing debt struggles, adding that the Swedish state will be reducing its stake in the airline.

The crisis-hit carrier also faces potential strikes by as many as 1,000 pilots by the end of June after negotiations with trade unions broke down.  

READ ALSO: Over 1,000 SAS pilots could go on strike by late June

Denmark currently owns 21.8 percent of SAS, the same share as Sweden.

The government is prepared to convert debt owed to it by SAS, worth 3.5 billion kroner, into shares.

The Norwegian government, which sold its share in the company in 2018, was reported earlier this week to be considering a similar move.

Wammen meanwhile stated that SAS cannot expect a cash injection from the Danish state immediately. Other investors must first be secured before Copenhagen is prepared to increase its financial backing.

“Our basis for exactly where we place ourselves on ownership share will be that we get a share that is suitably robust so that we could make a new agreement, with a new major shareholder in SAS, that protects Danish interests,” he said.

If SAS is unable to convince the market that it has a viable future, the company will receive no investment, either from the market or the Danish state, Conservative financial spokesperson Rasmus Jarlov said during the briefing.

“Of course we don’t want to pour money into a company that isn’t profitable,” Jarlov said.

The government is backed by a mixture of right- and left-wing parties in its tentative plans to back SAS. Those parties are the Liberal (Venstre), Conservative, Social Liberal, Socialist People’s and Danish People’s parties.

Danish pilots’ trade union Dansk Pilotforening confirmed the strike announcement to news wire Ritzau on Thursday. The Danish union is part of SAS Pilot Group, which represents SAS pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Pilots with the airline in Sweden and Norway have also issued strike notices in line with the Danish announcement.

The collective bargaining agreement by which the pilots’ salary and working terms are determined expired in April. Pilots are currently working under the terms of the expired deal.

READ ALSO: What is a Danish collective bargaining agreement?

But the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement also means that the pilots are not bound by a commitment not to strike. They can therefore legally do so provided they give two weeks’ notice.

The creation of two SAS subsidiaries, SAS Connect and SAS Link, is reported to have generated an obstacle in negotiations over a new collective agreement.

The head of the Danish pilots’ union, Henrik Thyregod, denied on Thursday that the strike had been announced to coincide with SAS’ peak season during the summer. He noted that pilots chose not to strike at Easter, another peak time, when the action was also available to them.

“We have been sitting down with SAS since mid-November to try to find out what they need in terms of flexibility and savings,” Thyregod told Ritzau.

“We have found an overall package that gives a minimum of 25 percent [in savings, ed.]. That’s 500 million Swedish kronor. In return, we need jobs at Link and Connect for our pilots who have (previously) been let go,” he said.

“We have spent seven months on this. Last Friday, SAS told us that they could not guarantee they would not pull the same trick again: in other words, create new companies and make new collective bargaining agreements and take our jobs from us,” he said.

Several SAS employee groups have raised objections to what they see as moves by the airline since the Covid-19 pandemic to resume its business activities through the new subsidiary companies, keeping SAS activity at a level lower than it was at prior to the pandemic.

In a written comment to Ritzau, SAS head of media relations in Denmark Alexandra Lindgren Kaoukji strongly criticised the strike notice.

“The notice from the pilots’ unions is careless and shows a shocking lack of understanding of the critical situation in which SAS finds itself,” Kaoukji wrote.

Sweden’s government said on Tuesday that Stockholm will not bail out SAS amid the company’s ongoing debt struggles, adding that the Swedish state will be reducing its stake in the airline.

READ ALSO: Swedish government rejects bailout for SAS airline

