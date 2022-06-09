Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

How the pay limit scheme could become more accessible, a listeria outbreak, and what the Tour de France means for the economy are among the top news stories in Denmark this Thursday.

Published: 9 June 2022 08:24 CEST
Danish minister of trade and industry Simon Kollerup and members of the Danish business community pedal around Copenhagen ahead of the Tour de France. Photo: Ólafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix

Parliament debates lowering pay limit for foreign workers 

A broad coalition of parties in parliament support lowing the salary required to participate in the pay limit scheme for foreign workers — but disagreements on important details are jamming up a deal. 

The government suggests lowering the threshold from 448,000 kroner a year by more than 16 percent to 375,000, while several other parties are pushing for a 20 percent reduction to 360,000. 

“If it was just a question of what the limit should be, we should be able to reach each other,” Mette Abilgaard, political spokesperson for the Conservative party, told newswire Ritzau. 

“But there are also a lot of other parameters where we look at it differently. For example — how long will this scheme work? Two years or indefinitely? How many people can come into this scheme?” 

Tour de France may not be a great investment for Denmark 

While visitors keen to watch the Tour de France kick off in Denmark at the beginning of July will doubtless help line the pockets of some hoteliers and taxi drivers, it doesn’t make financial sense for Denmark to host the first stage of the race, according to an analysis by newspaper Jyllands-Posten. 

Between various municipalities and the ministry of trade and industry, Denmark has invested more than 125 million kroner in supporting the race. That won’t be made up by the tourism gains, researchers that spoke to J-P said. 

Listeria outbreak sickens 15, kills three

An “unusual” density of listeria cases in May has the State’s Serum Institute, the Danish infectious disease agency, scrambling to find the cause. 

Fifteen patients, largely from the Greater Copenhagen area, were admitted to hospitals in May. Genetic analyses reveal that all 15 were infected by the same source, and “major detective work” is now underway to identify the contaminated food source, says epidemiologist Luise Møller of the SSI. 

Møller says that the elderly and pregnant women in particular need to be careful when eating foods with a high risk of listeria contamination, including cold cuts and smoked fish. 

“You must ensure that the temperature in the refrigerator is not hotter than 5 degrees, and avoid eating soft cheeses made from unpasteurized milk,” she said. 

Filmmakers re-evaluate deal after Netflix, Viaplay, and TV 2 Play bail 

Danish filmmakers are back to the drawing table after three streaming giants decided to halt production of programs in Denmark due to their new rights agreement. 

The Producer’s Association and Create Denmark, who in January struck a deal to increase the pay and rights share for industry creatives that work on series and films, plan to modify the agreement, which streaming companies said made productions in Denmark financially unsustainable. 

“If you have an agreement that no one wants to enter into, then it is not worth anything,” Benjamin Boe Rasmussen, spokesman for Create Denmark, told Ritzau. 

2021 saw fewest fatal traffic accidents on record 

According to the Danish Road Directorate, fewer people died in Denmark from traffic accidents in 2021 than in any previous year recorded, nearly a century. 

A total of 130 people were killed in traffic accidents, including 25 cyclists. That’s down from 163 traffic deaths in 2020, the DRD said. 

As for injuries, 828 cyclists were hurt in traffic in 2021, in line with previous years that range from 766 to 893. 

