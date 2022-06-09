For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
How the pay limit scheme could become more accessible, a listeria outbreak, and what the Tour de France means for the economy are among the top news stories in Denmark this Thursday.
Published: 9 June 2022 08:24 CEST
Danish minister of trade and industry Simon Kollerup and members of the Danish business community pedal around Copenhagen ahead of the Tour de France. Photo: Ólafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix
