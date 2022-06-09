Read news from:
Covid-19: Infection numbers in Denmark up for first time since February

The number of new Covid-19 infections in Denmark has increased for the first time since mid-February.

Published: 9 June 2022 15:35 CEST
File photo of Covid-19 testing in Denmark. Cases are up for the first time since February. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

An increase in recorded cases of around 16 percent, from 3,290 cases to 3,805 cases, was recorded in the two most recent weeks, disease control agency State Serum Institute (SSI) said on Thursday.

The number of tests administered did not significantly change, giving an increase in the test positivity rate from 10.4 percent to 12.1 percent.

A new subvariant of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, BA. 5, is expected to become the dominant form of the coronavirus this summer.

“This means that we can expect to see further increases in cases in the coming period,” SSI medical director Tyra Grove Krause said in a statement.

“However, there are no indications that either BA. 2.12.1 or BA. 5 are more serious than the original Omicron variant,” Krause said.

BA. 2.12.1 is another Omicron subvariant currently spreading in Denmark.

The two subvariants comprised around 30 percent of new cases in the most recently recorded week, compared to less than four percent three weeks earlier.

The dominant variant – BA. 2 – has meanwhile fallen from 60.9 percent to 41.3 percent of all cases.

SSI said it was working on a new risk assessment for the emerging variants and was “following the situation closely”.

No increase in hospitalisation figures related to Covid-19 has been recorded in recent weeks, despite rising case numbers.

The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 fell by 11 percent to 179 last week, SSI said.

The government is expected to present a Covid-19 testing strategy for winter 2022-23 later in the summer.

Denmark lifted the majority of its Covid-19 restrictions in February, with final travel restrictions ending in March.

Health authorities now only recommend taking a PCR test for Covid-19 if you have symptoms and are at risk of serious illness should you contract the virus.

Testing is no longer recommended for close contacts of people who have the virus or are suspected to have it.

READ ALSO: Denmark says Covid-19 testing now only needed for ‘special medical reasons’

Covid-19: Virus remains on downward trend in Denmark in latest report

The number of Covid-19 infections in Denmark is still declining, as has been the trend for some weeks.

Published: 19 May 2022 15:08 CEST
In addition to confirmed cases, the number of PCR tests administered to check for the virus is also falling. Authorities recently announced that PCR testing capacity would be halved, before a strategy for testing next winter is announced later this year.

The continued falloff in cases was one of the trends noted in a new report from the infectious disease agency, State Serum Institute (SSI). The report is based on data from the most recent week.

During the period covered by the report, the number of new cases of Covid-19 fell by 18 percent, meaning 82 in 100,000 residents of Denmark tested positive for Covid-19.

The number of PCR tests fell by 14 percent during the same period, with around 7,000 tests administered each day.

“Transmission in the community is falling in general and across all age groups,” SSI medical head of department Rebecca Legarth told news wire Ritzau.

The decline in number of new recorded cases may be linked to the reduction in recorded number of hospital patients with a positive Covid test.

Last week saw the number of hospitalised people with Covid-19 fall by 23 percent. Not all people in hospital who have the virus are being treated for it, with their hospitalisation being for other reasons in many cases.

Denmark ended its Covid-19 restrictions in February and March, while health authorities also changed recommendations on when a PCR test should be taken.

In March, the Danish Health Authority changed its recommendations on when people with suspected Covid-19 should be tested for the coronavirus, with testing now only recommended if there is a “special medical reason” for doing so.

