Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Pension will no longer be affected by partner’s income

A new policy approved by parliament yesterday aims to incentivise a return to the labour force for older Danes. As of 2023, if you choose to take on a job, your retired partner’s pension will not be reduced.

Currently, if a pensioner’s spouse or partner receives income — whether that’s from a job, sickness or unemployment benefit, or their own old age pension — the amount they receive from the government is decreased proportionally.

About 100,000 people will benefit from the change, newswire Ritzau reports, and an estimated 1650 people are expected to return to the labour force.

World Bank warns of ‘stagflation’

A report from the World Bank describes a heightened risk of ‘stagflation’ — a period of slowing economic growth and high inflation.

Allan Sørensen, chief economist at the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri), told Ritzau that the World Bank’s new forecast of 2.9 percent growth for the year, down 1.2 percent from its previous predictions, is “bad news” for Danish exports.

“When growth abroad goes down, it hits Danish exports,” Sørensen explains. However, he doesn’t foresee longterm trouble for the Danish economy. “I do not imagine that this will be as long a crisis as we saw with the financial crisis.”

Summer forecast: a new Omicron sub-variant

According to health minister Magnus Heunicke, Omicron sub-variant BA. 5. is predicted to be the dominant strain in Denmark this summer.

The Danish infectious disease agency, the State Serum Institute, has found an increasing percentage of BA. 5 over the past several weeks.

Heunicke says there’s no evidence Covid cases caused by BA. 5. are more severe than other Omicron sub-variants. Viggo Andreasen, associate professor of mathematical epidemiology at Roskilde University, said last week that new sub-variants should not be a particular cause for concern, Ritzau reports.

Viaplay halts production of Danish content

Days after Netflix announced it planned to pull the plug on new Danish series and movies, Viaplay also states its intention to bow out of Danish fiction due to a new rights agreement between producers and industry creatives.

The agreement, which came into effect in January, is intended to ensure that filmmakers like screenwriters receive a share of the profits if a series or film is distributed widely and is successful.

According to Viaplay, the rights agreement and a new governmental policy requiring production companies to pay 6 percent of their profits as a “cultural contribution” to support Danish public media could make Denmark “a low priority market in relation to investments in local content.”