Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Changes to pension rules, possible 'stagflation,' and a new Covid sub-variant on the rise are among the top stories in Denmark this Wednesday.
Published: 8 June 2022 07:39 CEST
A policy change to the pension scheme aims to encourage older Danes to rejoin the workforce. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Long wait times for public healthcare, cigarettes going out of vogue among the youth, and an unlikely win for Danish footballers are among the top news stories in Denmark this Tuesday.
Published: 7 June 2022 08:29 CEST
