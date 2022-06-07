Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Changes to pension rules, possible 'stagflation,' and a new Covid sub-variant on the rise are among the top stories in Denmark this Wednesday.

Published: 8 June 2022 07:39 CEST
A policy change to the pension scheme aims to encourage older Danes to rejoin the workforce. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Pension will no longer be affected by partner’s income 

A new policy approved by parliament yesterday aims to incentivise a return to the labour force for older Danes. As of 2023, if you choose to take on a job, your retired partner’s pension will not be reduced. 

Currently, if a pensioner’s spouse or partner receives income — whether that’s from a job, sickness or unemployment benefit, or their own old age pension — the amount they receive from the government is decreased proportionally. 

About 100,000 people will benefit from the change, newswire Ritzau reports, and an estimated 1650 people are expected to return to the labour force. 

READ ALSO: Retirement in Denmark: The pensions system explained 

World Bank warns of ‘stagflation’ 

A report from the World Bank describes a heightened risk of ‘stagflation’ — a period of slowing economic growth and high inflation. 

Allan Sørensen, chief economist at the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri), told Ritzau that the World Bank’s new forecast of 2.9 percent growth for the year, down 1.2 percent from its previous predictions, is “bad news” for Danish exports. 

“When growth abroad goes down, it hits Danish exports,” Sørensen explains. However, he doesn’t foresee longterm trouble for the Danish economy. “I do not imagine that this will be as long a crisis as we saw with the financial crisis.” 

READ ALSO: Food and energy prices rocket as Danish inflation hits 40-year high 

Summer forecast: a new Omicron sub-variant 

According to health minister Magnus Heunicke, Omicron sub-variant BA. 5. is predicted to be the dominant strain in Denmark this summer. 

The Danish infectious disease agency, the State Serum Institute, has found an increasing percentage of BA. 5 over the past several weeks. 

Heunicke says there’s no evidence Covid cases caused by BA. 5. are more severe than other Omicron sub-variants. Viggo Andreasen, associate professor of mathematical epidemiology at Roskilde University, said last week that new sub-variants should not be a particular cause for concern, Ritzau reports. 

Viaplay halts production of Danish content 

Days after Netflix announced it planned to pull the plug on new Danish series and movies, Viaplay also states its intention to bow out of Danish fiction due to a new rights agreement between producers and industry creatives. 

The agreement, which came into effect in January, is intended to ensure that filmmakers like screenwriters receive a share of the profits if a series or film is distributed widely and is successful. 

According to Viaplay, the rights agreement and a new governmental policy requiring production companies to pay 6 percent of their profits as a “cultural contribution” to support Danish public media could make Denmark “a low priority market in relation to investments in local content.” 

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Long wait times for public healthcare, cigarettes going out of vogue among the youth, and an unlikely win for Danish footballers are among the top news stories in Denmark this Tuesday.

Published: 7 June 2022 08:29 CEST
Excessive waiting times for non-acute exams, treatments 

The Danish regions, which are responsible for the local administration of healthcare, are still buried in a backlog from the pandemic and last year’s nursing strikes, according to a survey by newspaper Jyllands-Posten. 

Patients in the Gødstrup area of Central Jutland face a waitlist almost four years long for an MRI scan of the head, while if you need a neurological exam in the region of Southern Denmark it could take 56 weeks for your turn. 

In the greater Copenhagen area, patients are experiencing excessive delays for orthopedic and gastrointestinal surgeries, as well as treatment of eye issues. 

“We had thought we could shave the waiting lists down before the end of the year, but we have to admit that it looks more and more difficult,” chairman of the Danish regions Anders Kühnau told J-P. “One of the biggest problems is the lack of staff.” 

READ ALSO: Why does Denmark take so long to authorise foreign medical professionals? 

Fewer young Danes smoke cigarettes, analysis reveals 

Over the last four years, the proportion of Danish teens and early 20-somethings that smoke cigarettes has taken a nosedive, according to the National Institute of Public Health. 

The proportion of teens aged 16 to 19 that smoke has fallen 37 percent, for a current total of 15 percent of that age group smoking daily or occasionally. One in four 20- to 24-year-olds is a regular smoker in Denmark, down 26 percent over the last four years. 

“The new figures are proof that the political and local initiatives really make a difference,” Mette Lolk Hanak, head of prevention at the Danish Cancer Society, told newspaper Politiken. “Now it is important that we hold on and continue the work.” 

READ ALSO: EU rules dampen Danish government plan to ban future cigarette sales 

Danish national football team defeats Austria 

Danish spectators who waited out an hour and a half long power outage in Vienna were treated to an unexpected victory at the Nations League. 

Denmark beat the Austrian team 2-1, with credit going to substitute Jens Stryger Larsen for the goal that cinched the win. Larsen hadn’t been on the football pitch for 218 days, broadcaster DR reports, after a conflict with his Italian club Udinese. 

Denmark now leads the section with 6 points. 

Sweden puts the breaks on further investment in SAS 

The beleaguered Scandinavian Airline Service won’t receive any more cash infusions from the Swedish state, meaning their share in the company is likely to fall, newswire Ritzau reports. 

Currently, Denmark and Sweden each have a share of 21.8 percent in SAS. 

Billions in debt, SAS plans to ask its creditors to accept shares in the company in order to cancel their debts, Ritzau reports. 

