WORKING IN DENMARK

Why is Denmark opposed to an EU minimum wage law?

An agreement over a minimum wage for EU member states has been reached between the EU parliament and European Council but why has it raised concerns in Denmark?

Published: 7 June 2022 13:34 CEST
Updated: 7 June 2022 17:10 CEST
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Denmark is against an EU minimum wage. File photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced the agreement in a statement on Tuesday following an agreement between the parliament and council on Monday night.

The agreement must be formally approved by the EU Parliament and the Council before taking effect. That process is expected to be a formality.

A proposal to introduce a minimum wage was introduced by the EU Commission in 2020. A subsequent proposal for an EU directive on the area has since met with strong opposition from Denmark’s government.

The government opposes EU rules in an area that is normally regulated in Denmark by labour market forces, specifically collective bargaining agreements between trade unions and employer organisations.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What is a Danish collective bargaining agreement?

Several attempts have been made in Brussels to accommodate the Danish concerns. Von der Leyen also repeated those sentiments on Tuesday, stating that there would be “full respect for national traditions and the autonomy of labour market partners”.

Employment minister Peter Hummelgaard, along with Swedish government representatives, have led calls by nine EU countries expressing concerns about an EU minimum wage.

The European Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, has meanwhile said that Denmark does not need to be concerned about any threat to its labour model.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has also stated that she does not believe there is any threat to the Danish practice of setting wages and working conditions through labour market negotiations.

But Marianne Vind, an MEP with Denmark’s governing Social Democratic party, gave critical marks on Tuesday relating to the EU agreement.

“In the final outcome, this could mean that the Commission and EU Court can force Denmark to introduce a minimum wage,” Wind said.

Left wing parties in Denmark, notably the Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten), have previously raised a similar concern – that an EU agreement could have the unintentional effect of forcing Denmark to introduce a minimum wage.

The EU Commission believes that a minimum wage directive would enable Denmark to continue with its current practice, however.

That is because the system practiced in Denmark ensures good wages and working conditions for employees, it said.

The aim of the directive would not be to impact countries like Denmark, but other EU member states which have a legal minimum wage, it said.

Those assurances were not enough to convince Vind. The Social Democratic MEP said that the EU directive is an intervention in an area in which the union should not legislate.

“If this proposal genuinely introduces minimum wages in Denmark, I will bang the drum (in favour of) Denmark, even if we have to do it alone, going to court against the EU,” she said to news wire Ritzau.

Copenhagen Municipality demands payment from company accused of underpaying drivers

The Copenhagen Municipality wants the company Intervare, owner of online shopping firm Nemlig.com, to pay back millions of kroner amid accusations it underpaid drivers.

Published: 24 May 2022 14:23 CEST
A new report on social dumping, undertaken by Copenhagen Municipality, states that the city has demanded 4.7 million kroner from Intervare for unpaid wages for 72 drivers who delivered shopping to residents in the city, political media Altinget reports.

The company was subcontracted by Copenhagen Municipality to deliver goods to vulnerable residents.

According to the city council, however, Intervare systematically underpaid staff while also requiring them to work for 12 hours without breaks and denying them sickpay, Altinget writes.

“Although most companies behave properly, it is clear that there are still some bad eggs amongst the companies the municipality works with,” the Mayor of Copenhagen, Sophie Hæstorp Andersen, told Altinget.

“In that light, I’m happy that our control checks ensure a record high rebate to the workers who have been let down,” she said.

Intervare has repeatedly denied underpaying drivers who made deliveries on behalf of Copenhagen Municipality.

Nemlig.com, owned by Intervare, is Denmark’s biggest online grocery shopping service and experienced considerable growth during the Covid-19 crisis.

Social dumping is the practice of employers using cheaper labour than is usually available at their site of production or sale, for example by using migrant workers and paying them less than local minimum wages or outside the terms of local bargaining agreements.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: What is a Danish collective bargaining agreement?

