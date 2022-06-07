Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Excessive waiting times for non-acute exams, treatments

The Danish regions, which are responsible for the local administration of healthcare, are still buried in a backlog from the pandemic and last year’s nursing strikes, according to a survey by newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

Patients in the Gødstrup area of Central Jutland face a waitlist almost four years long for an MRI scan of the head, while if you need a neurological exam in the region of Southern Denmark it could take 56 weeks for your turn.

In the greater Copenhagen area, patients are experiencing excessive delays for orthopedic and gastrointestinal surgeries, as well as treatment of eye issues.

“We had thought we could shave the waiting lists down before the end of the year, but we have to admit that it looks more and more difficult,” chairman of the Danish regions Anders Kühnau told J-P. “One of the biggest problems is the lack of staff.”

Fewer young Danes smoke cigarettes, analysis reveals

Over the last four years, the proportion of Danish teens and early 20-somethings that smoke cigarettes has taken a nosedive, according to the National Institute of Public Health.

The proportion of teens aged 16 to 19 that smoke has fallen 37 percent, for a current total of 15 percent of that age group smoking daily or occasionally. One in four 20- to 24-year-olds is a regular smoker in Denmark, down 26 percent over the last four years.

“The new figures are proof that the political and local initiatives really make a difference,” Mette Lolk Hanak, head of prevention at the Danish Cancer Society, told newspaper Politiken. “Now it is important that we hold on and continue the work.”

Danish national football team defeats Austria

Danish spectators who waited out an hour and a half long power outage in Vienna were treated to an unexpected victory at the Nations League.

Denmark beat the Austrian team 2-1, with credit going to substitute Jens Stryger Larsen for the goal that cinched the win. Larsen hadn’t been on the football pitch for 218 days, broadcaster DR reports, after a conflict with his Italian club Udinese.

Denmark now leads the section with 6 points.

Sweden puts the breaks on further investment in SAS

The beleaguered Scandinavian Airline Service won’t receive any more cash infusions from the Swedish state, meaning their share in the company is likely to fall, newswire Ritzau reports.

Currently, Denmark and Sweden each have a share of 21.8 percent in SAS.

Billions in debt, SAS plans to ask its creditors to accept shares in the company in order to cancel their debts, Ritzau reports.