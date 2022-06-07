For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
Long wait times for public healthcare, cigarettes going out of vogue among the youth, and an unlikely win for Danish footballers are among the top news stories in Denmark this Tuesday.
Published: 7 June 2022 08:29 CEST
Teammates congratulate Jens Stryger Larsen after last night's victory-sealing goal against the Austrian national team. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Netflix nixing new Danish shows, how to protect hospitals from cyberattacks, and 'unsettled' weather are among the top stories in Denmark this Monday.
Published: 6 June 2022 08:31 CEST
