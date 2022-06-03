Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

The skilled worker shortage, involuntary IUDs, and Johnny Depp in Denmark are among the top news stories in Denmark this Friday.

Published: 3 June 2022 08:22 CEST
A Danish electrician is at work in this file photo from 2013. Photo: Søren Bidstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Denmark needs more electricians, metalworkers to fulfill green energy promises 

Denmark’s ambitious timeline for a shift to green energy may be stalled due to a lack of skilled workers, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports. 

In particular, electricians, metalworkers and plumbers are will be in high demand and short supply. Between unskilled workers, skilled workers, and workers with higher education, the transition to green energy will create an estimated 45,000 full-time positions by 2030, according to the industry association Green Power Denmark. 

Johnny Depp to guest star at Danish concerts 

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Johnny Depp, who won a controversial defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard just two days ago, plans to perform at two Danish concerts this month. 

Depp will take the stage at guitarist Jeff Beck’s concert in Randers on June 29th, newswire Ritzau reports, and Amager Bio on June 28th, according to tabloid BT. 

Mikael Qvist Rørsted, music and theatre director for the Randers venue where Beck and Depp will perform, says he sees the recent press coverage of the Depp-Heard trial as a positive. “For us, it makes him more topical, because he has been in the newspapers and the tabloids on that background,” Rørsted told Ritzau. 

#MeToo cofounder Tarana Burke described the defamation verdict as a “toxic catastrophe” for the movement. Some domestic violence experts predict the case, and the vitriol Heard faced after presenting allegations against Depp, could have a chilling effect on victims of domestic violence coming forward.

Greenland calls for investigation into Danish campaign of  ‘involuntary IUDs’ 

The parliament of Greenland has called for an independent investigation into a Danish program that saw Greenlandic women implanted with IUDs, in many cases without their knowledge or consent, between the mid-1960s and 1991. 

From 1966 to 1970, 4,500 IUDs were installed in women and girls as young as 13. That accounts for half of the Greenlandic women of childbearing age at the time. 

Emergency number ‘outage’ for two cellphone carriers 

For an hour and a half yesterday afternoon, customers of TDC and Telia were unable to call health emergency number 1813. 

While 112 is reserved for ‘acute, life threatening illness or injury,’ you’re  advised to call 1813 before going to the emergency room or if your general practitioner isn’t available to address an urgent need. 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

What the results of the referendum mean for Danish troops and Borgen back on the small screen are among the top news stories in Denmark this Thursday.

Published: 2 June 2022 08:12 CEST
Denmark votes to join EU defence program. What now? 

In a historic referendum, two-thirds of voters chose to reverse Denmark’s EU defence opt out. But what changes moving forward? 

Prime minister Mette Frederiksen says that remains to be determined. Before the vote was held, there have been “no discussions between the government and the parliamentary parties on how we translate a yes or a no,” Frederiksen said last night at a post-election debate. 

“It is not the case that tomorrow we are ready to send skilled soldiers to the Balkans,” she added. “It requires very careful consideration, which must be reconciled with our NATO commitments and other tasks.” 

Niels Tønning, chairman of the Main Organisation of Officers at Denmark, told newswire Ritzau that the Danish armed forces are already stretched to capacity. Taking on a new mission — such as sending soldiers to the Balkans —  will require pulling soldiers from other active assignments. 

In general, Tønning says, EU missions are likely to be “softer” than NATO missions since the EU is primarily a political alliance and NATO’s purpose is defence. He offers as examples capacity-building missions, protection tasks, demining and peacekeeping missions, Ritzau reports. 

Hit series Borgen returns worldwide

After a decade-long hiatus, the breakout hit political drama ‘Borgen’ is back with a new season on Netflix across the world. Viewers in the Nordic countries welcomed Birgitte Nyborg, played by celebrated actress Sidse Babett Knudsen, back to their screens on April 14th, but now streamers abroad can enjoy all eight episodes too. 

The new season revolves around the discovery of oil in Greenland — an idea proposed to showmakers by sitting member of parliament Martin Lidegaard, the BBC reports

Lidegaard met screenwriter Adam Price, who is also a chef, on the set of his cooking show. “We were making quiche,” Lidegaard told the BBC. “I said, ‘I actually have a good idea, I think’.” 

Lidegaard’s prior service as foreign minister and climate and energy minister informed the season’s arc. 

