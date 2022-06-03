Denmark rail passengers warned of delays during holiday weekend

Denmark is about to enjoy its third extended weekend in recent weeks, with Monday June 6th, the Pentecost public holiday, following recent Great Prayer Day and Ascension Day breaks.
Track maintenance work by infrastructure operator Banedanmark will be carried out in several locations during the upcoming weekend. National rail firm DSB will therefore be operating replacement bus services, it said on Friday.
“We encourage customers to check Rejseplan [journey planning service, ed.], which will be updated with the changes,” DSB’s head of communications Tony Bispeskov said.
Rail replacement buses will run between Ringsted and Korsør on Zealand on Saturday and Sunday, while buses will also serve the Aarhus-Aalborg route throughout the weekend including Monday.
“That can cause delays in the form of extended journey times,” Bispeskov said.
The international service connecting Flensburg in Germany with the South Jutland town of Tinglev will be replaced by buses on June 4th and 5th.
Additionally, DSB is to reroute services from Copenhagen to Nykøbing Falster.
Rail passengers crossing from Nykøbing Falster by ferry to Puttgarten in Germany will also spend part of their journey on buses, while buses will substitute for trains from Puttgarten onwards to Hamburg.
Banedanmark carries out maintenance during public holiday weekends due to a reduced overall volume of traffic, despite the increased number of leisure passengers.
“The Pentecost holiday is known for having fewer people travel by train in Denmark. That gives Banedanmark the chance to carry out track maintenance so the Pentecost is used wisely,” Bispeskov said.
