For members
DANISH WORD OF THE DAY
Danish word of the day: Sammenskudsgilde
This Danish word can help you to enjoy a potluck of tasty dishes at your next summer party.
Published: 3 June 2022 17:00 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
This Danish word can help you to enjoy a potluck of tasty dishes at your next summer party.
We can hear the patter of tiny feet for today's word of the day.
So this website can function correctly please whitelist The Local with your adblocker, antivirus software or browser add on.
Please visit the help centre for more information
Member comments