DANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Danish word of the day: Sammenskudsgilde

This Danish word can help you to enjoy a potluck of tasty dishes at your next summer party.

Published: 3 June 2022 17:00 CEST

What is sammenskudsgilde?

Related to the English word guild, ‘gilde’ dates back to Viking-era Denmark, meaning a brotherhood, society or association in which peasants or subjects of the land united for a common benefit.

Guilds often met at large social occasions, at which a lot of eating and drinking took place, presumably including plenty of Viking-style throwing of gnawed bones over shoulders.

The root of the word in the old Nordic languages can also mean a payment or a fee, and this can be seen in the similarity with gæld (debt) in modern Danish.

Meanwhile, sammenskud is a contraction of sammen (together) and skud (literally, a shot, from the verb at skyde, to shoot). ‘Shooting’ something together in this context in Danish means to combine different contributions or components to form an overall product.

A social event, gathering or occasion in which everyone brings a dish to share with all the other guests is known as a sammenskudsgilde.

Why do I need to know sammenskudsgilde?

If you’re hosting a party or barbecue this summer and want everyone to bring a salad dish or their own contributions for the grill, you’ll need this word for the invitations. 

You can provide guidelines to guests so they know what to bring (asking some for salad, some to bring meat and so on), or leave things completely down to chance and enjoy the surprise.

It’s common for gatherings in Denmark to be planned as a sammenskudsgilde, saving the host the stress of preparing large quantities of food and minimising costs for all guests, as well as cutting waste should anyone not be able to make it at the last minute.

The concept is at its best you want good variation of dishes, plenty to go around and low costs for yourself and all your guests.

Examples

Min fødselsdagsfest bliver en international sammenskudgilde, hvor alle medbringer en typisk ret fra deres hjemland.

My birthday will be an international food party where everyone brings a classic dish from their home country.

Vi tænder grillen allerede kl. 17, så husk at tage kød med til sammenskudsgildet. Vi sørger for salat.

We’ll light the barbecue at 5pm, so remember to bring your own meat for the shared grill. We’ll provide the salad.

DANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Danish word of the day: Skruk

We can hear the patter of tiny feet for today's word of the day.

Published: 2 June 2022 15:44 CEST
Danish word of the day: Skruk

What is skruk?

Skruk originates from the verb at skrukke, which is used to describe the sound a hen makes when it is laying eggs or walking with its chicks in tow — “clucking” or perhaps “mother hen clucking”.

The use of the word in verb form, such as in hønen går og skrukker (“the hen is clucking”) is rare, but the noun version, skruk, is a lot more common.

To describe a hen as skruk means it is ready to lay eggs. But you’re probably (unless you work on a farm) more likely hear the word used to describe a person — specifically, someone who wants to be pregnant.

Why do I need to know skruk?

To be skruk is a state of mind related to what you might call a natural instinct that makes you want children, similar to “broody” in English, although without the onomatopoeic links to other species.

You can say “skruk” about either a man or a woman, and it can be used to describe oneself or others: a light-hearted bliver du lidt skruk? (“are you getting a bit broody”) when someone is holding a baby is not an out-of-place comment, provided it doesn’t have a subtext of “isn’t it about time you had kids of your own”.

Examples

Ej, hvor er lille Katrine sød altså. Jeg blev helt skruk, da jeg skulle passe hende i går.

Ooh, little Katrine is such a cute kid. I got all broody when I babysat her yesterday.

Siden jeg blev far er jeg egentlig blevet mere skruk end før. 

Since I became a dad I’ve actually started to want to have children even more than before.

