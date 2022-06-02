Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

What the results of the referendum mean for Danish troops and Borgen back on the small screen are among the top news stories in Denmark this Thursday.

Published: 2 June 2022 08:12 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Prime minister Mette Frederiksen holds a press conference at Christiansborg after a referendum shows Danes favor joining EU defense operations. (Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix)

Denmark votes to join EU defence program. What now? 

In a historic referendum, two-thirds of voters chose to reverse Denmark’s EU defence opt out. But what changes moving forward? 

Prime minister Mette Frederiksen says that remains to be determined. Before the vote was held, there have been “no discussions between the government and the parliamentary parties on how we translate a yes or a no,” Frederiksen said last night at a post-election debate. 

READ ALSO: Danes vote to scrap country’s EU defence opt-out

“It is not the case that tomorrow we are ready to send skilled soldiers to the Balkans,” she added. “It requires very careful consideration, which must be reconciled with our NATO commitments and other tasks.” 

Niels Tønning, chairman of the Main Organisation of Officers at Denmark, told newswire Ritzau that the Danish armed forces are already stretched to capacity. Taking on a new mission — such as sending soldiers to the Balkans —  will require pulling soldiers from other active assignments. 

In general, Tønning says, EU missions are likely to be “softer” than NATO missions since the EU is primarily a political alliance and NATO’s purpose is defence. He offers as examples capacity-building missions, protection tasks, demining and peacekeeping missions, Ritzau reports. 

READ ALSO: Why does Denmark have four (now three) EU ‘opt-outs; and what do they mean? 

Hit series Borgen returns worldwide

After a decade-long hiatus, the breakout hit political drama ‘Borgen’ is back with a new season on Netflix across the world. Viewers in the Nordic countries welcomed Birgitte Nyborg, played by celebrated actress Sidse Babett Knudsen, back to their screens on April 14th, but now streamers abroad can enjoy all eight episodes too. 

The new season revolves around the discovery of oil in Greenland — an idea proposed to showmakers by sitting member of parliament Martin Lidegaard, the BBC reports

Lidegaard met screenwriter Adam Price, who is also a chef, on the set of his cooking show. “We were making quiche,” Lidegaard told the BBC. “I said, ‘I actually have a good idea, I think’.” 

Lidegaard’s prior service as foreign minister and climate and energy minister informed the season’s arc. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

The EU referendum, harbor baths reopening on the first day of summer, and how gas would be distributed in a shortage are among the top news stories in Denmark this Wednesday.

Published: 1 June 2022 08:14 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Referendum today 

While certain foreign citizens are allowed to vote in Denmark for regional and municipal elections, only Danish citizens can vote in today’s referendum on Denmark’s EU defense opt-out.

On her way to yesterday night’s party leader debate on the eve of the referendum, prime minister Mette Frederiksen says there is ‘no discussion’ about an EU army in Brussels, a common criticism levied by those who want to keep the opt-out in place. 

Encourage the Danes in your life to cast their ballots. Polling stations are open from 8am to 8pm, and results could be in as early as 11pm. 

READ ALSO: 

Russia cuts off gas to Denmark 

Russia has made good on its threat to cut off gas to Denmark effective today after Danish company Ørsted refused to pay for the supply in rubles. 

Officials say that since Russian gas isn’t delivered to Denmark by pipeline consumers shouldn’t see any immediate changes. However, analysts anticipate gas prices will remain high. 

“There is no way around it if we want Ukraine to win the war, unfortunately,” prime minister Frekeriksen said of elevated gas prices. 

Dan Jørgensen, minister for Climate, Energy and Supply, told newswire Ritzau that it could precipitate an emergency if Russia were to cut off gas deliveries to the whole EU, or if EU sanctions were to prohibit purchase of Russian gas. 

In the event of an emergency shortage, Jørgensen explained, households that are heated by gas have the right to gas first. Then, companies that can’t switch to alternative fuel sources are “prioritised according to their socially critical importance,” Ritzau says. 

Take a dip — Copenhagen’s harbor baths reopen on first day of summer

As well as the first official day of summer, today marks the start of the swimming season in Copenhagen harbors, with Islands Brygge, Fisketorvet and Sluseholmen open to the public until September 30th. 

READ ALSO: These are Denmark’s 13 new perfect swim spots 

SHOW COMMENTS