Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Denmark votes to join EU defence program. What now?

In a historic referendum, two-thirds of voters chose to reverse Denmark’s EU defence opt out. But what changes moving forward?

Prime minister Mette Frederiksen says that remains to be determined. Before the vote was held, there have been “no discussions between the government and the parliamentary parties on how we translate a yes or a no,” Frederiksen said last night at a post-election debate.

“It is not the case that tomorrow we are ready to send skilled soldiers to the Balkans,” she added. “It requires very careful consideration, which must be reconciled with our NATO commitments and other tasks.”

Niels Tønning, chairman of the Main Organisation of Officers at Denmark, told newswire Ritzau that the Danish armed forces are already stretched to capacity. Taking on a new mission — such as sending soldiers to the Balkans — will require pulling soldiers from other active assignments.

In general, Tønning says, EU missions are likely to be “softer” than NATO missions since the EU is primarily a political alliance and NATO’s purpose is defence. He offers as examples capacity-building missions, protection tasks, demining and peacekeeping missions, Ritzau reports.

Hit series Borgen returns worldwide

After a decade-long hiatus, the breakout hit political drama ‘Borgen’ is back with a new season on Netflix across the world. Viewers in the Nordic countries welcomed Birgitte Nyborg, played by celebrated actress Sidse Babett Knudsen, back to their screens on April 14th, but now streamers abroad can enjoy all eight episodes too.

The new season revolves around the discovery of oil in Greenland — an idea proposed to showmakers by sitting member of parliament Martin Lidegaard, the BBC reports.

Lidegaard met screenwriter Adam Price, who is also a chef, on the set of his cooking show. “We were making quiche,” Lidegaard told the BBC. “I said, ‘I actually have a good idea, I think’.”

Lidegaard’s prior service as foreign minister and climate and energy minister informed the season’s arc.