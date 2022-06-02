Read news from:
No Nordic love lost between Danish and Norwegian tennis rivals

Precious little Scandinavian kinship was on show during a feisty meeting between Norway and Denmark’s leading male tennis players at the French Open.

Published: 2 June 2022 13:33 CEST
Denmark's Holger Rune gestures after a point against Norway's Casper Ruud
Denmark's Holger Rune gestures after a point against Norway's Casper Ruud during their men's quarter-final at the French Open. Photo: Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

Danish tennis star Holger Rune was told to “grow up” by Norway’s Casper Ruud, while the Norwegian was advised to “show some respect” after the two Scandinavians fought out a tense French Open quarter-final.

World number eight Ruud became the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam semi-final when he defeated Rune 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 6-3 in a tie which ended just before 1am on Thursday.

Rune took out his frustrations on the court, repeatedly grimacing and shouting at himself and the umpire as tensions mounted between the two players.

At one point, Rune yelled “leave, leave, leave” at the player’s box, after which his mother Aneke slipped out.

Following the match, the 19-year-old Dane said Ruud was “so unsportsmanlike during the match and talked to me over and over again”.

“I didn’t want to give him a hug after the match. He got a high-five and then I just had to get away from him”, Rune told Danish daily Ekstra Bladet, as images showed Ruud shaking his head at the net.

Rune said Ruud then taunted him in the locker room after the match.

“He just went straight up to me and shouted ‘Yeeeessss!’ right up in my face”, Rune said.

“You can cheer on the court all you want and be happy. I do that myself when I win. But that’s such bad style. Have some respect”, he added.

Ruud’s father and coach Christian dismissed the locker room claim as a “pure lie”.

And Ruud himself criticised Rune’s behaviour on the court and said he needed to “grow up”.

“I don’t know Holger personally, but I have seen on TV that sometimes there can be a lot of drama. He’s young and new, so that’s excusable, but when you’re on a big stage, it might be time to grow up a bit”, the 23-year-old Ruud told Norwegian daily VG.

Rune, who had knocked out world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round to become the first Danish man to reach the last-eight in Paris, appeared to address the criticism in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“I put a lot of passion in my work because that’s how I am. I am proud of my development and I also see there are things yet to be better.”

In the quarter-final “I didn’t find my level and it’s frustrating. Still, I should be able to find a way to win and this requires more emotional control. I am aware of this and will improve.”

Ruud will meet 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic for a place in Sunday’s final.

Danish footballer Eriksen returns to national squad after on-pitch cardiac arrest

Christian Eriksen will return to the Danish squad later this month for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Euro 2020 last June, Denmark's football association said Tuesday.

Published: 15 March 2022 14:45 CET
The 30-year-old, who has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, has been selected to play in Denmark’s friendlies against the Netherlands on March 26th in Amsterdam and against Serbia on March 29th in Copenhagen, the association said.

Eriksen made his club comeback this month for English Premier League side Brentford.

The Dane suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game of the European Championships against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12th.

He had to be resuscitated on the pitch, lying unconscious for several minutes as the stunned crowd and millions of television viewers around the world watched on in horror.

Eriksen spent several days in hospital and had the pacemaker implanted to regulate his heartbeat.

“He’s in good shape. I’ve followed him closely. I was recently in London to see him and evaluate him. I saw him in practice and during a match and physically he’s very, very sharp”, Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand told reporters.

“There are always things that can be improved, that’s normal, but he’s playing at a very high level”, he added.

Eriksen terminated his contract with Inter Milan by mutual consent in December as Italian league rules bar players with pacemakers, contrary to the Premier League.

Throughout his career, he has played 109 caps and scored 36 goals for the Danish squad, which has qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

