How Europe reacted to Denmark’s vote to end EU defence opt-out

European leaders have reacted positively to Denmark's vote to scrap its EU opt-out from security and defence policy in an historic referendum triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine. 

Published: 2 June 2022 12:52 CEST
A press conference at Christiansborg after a referendum shows Danes favour joining EU defence operations on 1st June 2022.
A press conference at Christiansborg on 1st June 2022, after a referendum shows people in Denmark favour joining EU defence operations. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

“Tonight Denmark has sent a very important signal. To our allies in Europe and NATO, and to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. We’re showing, that when Putin invades a free country and threatens the stability in Europe, we others pull together,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told cheering supporters on Wednesday evening.

“There was a Europe before February 24th, before the Russian invasion, and there is another Europe after”, she said after the results came in.

“When there is once again war on our continent, you can’t be neutral,” she said.

EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel on Wednesday welcomed Denmark’s “historic choice” to join the bloc’s joint defence policy, after almost 67 percent voted in favour on Wednesday.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, hailed the country’s “historic choice” on Twitter.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the vote sent a “strong message of commitment to our common security,” and that both Denmark and the EU would benefit.

Defence policy change

Wednesday’s referendum is part of a change in defence policy across the Nordic region, after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on 24th February 2022.

In May, Sweden and Finland officially announced their joint application for Nato membership as a deterrent against Russian aggression, entering a “new era” as it reverses two centuries of military non-alignment.

Germany’s government and conservative opposition have agreed a deal to release €100 billion to modernise the army in the face of the Russian threat.

“I think one should not underestimate the importance of Germany in Danish politics,” Kristian Soeby Kristensen of Copenhagen University’s Centre for Military Studies told BBC News. 

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock praised Denmark’s referendum results.

Denmark’s own Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod reiterated cohesion in Europe.

“The Danes have spoken. We can now fully participate in European cooperation on security and defence. And thus take greater responsibility for the safety of our own immediate area.

“It is a good and important step. Cohesion in Europe is the best answer we can give in the situation we are in”, he said in a statement.

What will decision to end EU defence opt-out change for Denmark?

In an historic referendum, two-thirds of voters chose to reverse Denmark’s EU defence opt out on Wednesday. But what does the result now mean for Denmark? 

Published: 2 June 2022 11:58 CEST
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said today that Denmark can expect to join the European security and defence policies by 1st July 2022. However it is not quite that simple and there are a number of formal steps to take first.

At a post-election debate last night, Prime minister Mette Frederiksen said that before the vote was held, there had been “no discussions between the government and the parliamentary parties on how we translate a yes or a no.” 

“It is not the case that tomorrow we are ready to send skilled soldiers to the Balkans,” she added. “It requires very careful consideration, which must be reconciled with our NATO commitments and other tasks.” 

24 countries participate in Pesco (The Permanent Structured Cooperation), which is the European Union’s security and defence policy. They have 60 projects, including being able to move military forces and equipment quickly and efficiently.

This has proved important over the last few months after the war in Ukraine, where European countries have sent weapons to the Ukrainians, who were attacked by Russia in late February. 

Until Wednesday’s referendum, Denmark’s defence opt-out meant that the Scandinavian country, a founding member of NATO, did not participate in EU foreign policy where defence is concerned and did not contribute troops to EU military missions.

In practical terms this meant the country was not invited to meetings, had little influence and could not take part or finance any military operations.

Only when the 30 year defence opt-out has been formally abolished, can Denmark then decide how to participate in EU defence policy.  

The EU is currently involved in several military missions and Denmark could potentially now take part in at least two of them, in Bosnia-Herzegovina and off the coast of Somalia. Ultimately the decision would rest with the government and Frederiksen has promised that parliamentary parties will be involved in that process.

Niels Tønning, chairman of the Main Organisation of Officers at Denmark, told newswire Ritzau that the Danish armed forces are already stretched to capacity. Taking on a new mission — such as sending soldiers to the Balkans —  will require pulling soldiers from other active assignments. 

In general, Tønning says, EU missions are likely to be “softer” than NATO missions since the EU is primarily a political alliance and NATO’s purpose is defence. He offers as examples capacity-building missions, protection tasks, de-mining and peacekeeping missions, Ritzau reports. 

Turnout low

Denmark’s opt-out – retsforbehold in Danish – is one of four EU special arrangements negotiated by the Scandinavian country.

After the Danish public voted to reject the Maastricht Treaty in June 1992, Copenhagen obtained opt-outs in four sovereign areas: the single currency, justice and police matters, and EU citizenship along with defence, the latter which will now be scrapped.

66.9 percent of voters were in favour of scrapping the defence opt-out, against 33.1 percent voting against, with 100 percent of the votes counted just after 11pm according to KMD, which operated the referendum’s electronic result count.

Although Wednesday’s referendum was the clearest result of all nine referendums on EU issues in Denmark; the turn out was the second lowest.

65.8 percent of voters went to the polls, equating to 2.8 million people, according KMD. Only once before has voter turnout been lower, in 2014 when 55.9 percent of those eligible to vote went to the polls. In 2015, the most recent EU referendum, it was 72 percent.

According to election researcher Kasper Møller Hansen, the referendum on Wednesday follows a tendency for lower turnout in Danish elections.

“We are in a development where turnout falls not just for referendums, but also in, for example, the local elections last year”, he told newswire Ritzau.

 
 
