EUROPEAN UNION
MAP: Which Danish areas were most EU-friendly in referendum?
On Wednesday, an overwhelming majority of Danes, almost 67 percent, voted in favour of joining the EU's common defence policy, 30 years after opting out. It was the clearest result of all nine referendums on EU issues so far. We take a look at the results across the regions.
Published: 2 June 2022 16:53 CEST
A map showing the percentage of people in Denmarks constituencies who voted in favour of ending the EU defence opt-out.
EUROPEAN UNION
How Europe reacted to Denmark’s vote to end EU defence opt-out
European leaders have reacted positively to Denmark's vote to scrap its EU opt-out from security and defence policy in an historic referendum triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Published: 2 June 2022 12:52 CEST
