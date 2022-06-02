Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

EUROPEAN UNION

MAP: Which Danish areas were most EU-friendly in referendum?

On Wednesday, an overwhelming majority of Danes, almost 67 percent, voted in favour of joining the EU's common defence policy, 30 years after opting out. It was the clearest result of all nine referendums on EU issues so far. We take a look at the results across the regions.

Published: 2 June 2022 16:53 CEST
MAP: Which Danish areas were most EU-friendly in referendum?
A map showing the percentage of people in Denmarks constituencies who voted in favour of ending the EU defence opt-out.

This interactive map shows the percentage of voters in each constituency who voted in favour of joining the EU’s common defence policy. The data is taken from Denmark’s Statistic when votes had been counted but there may still be some slight adjustments to the data.

Each constituency had a majority of yes votes, in favour of scrapping the EU defence opt-out. 

In the constituencies Gentofte and Rudersdal, four out of five voters put a cross by “yes,” according to figures from KMD, which operated the referendum’s electronic result count.

The constituency with the lowest percentage of yes votes was Frederikshavn in North Jutland, followed by Esbjerg By in Southwest Jutland. Here, 41.7 and 40.9 percent voted “no”, respectively.

The Frederikshavn constituency, which covers Læsø and Frederikshavn Municipality, was the constituency where the fewest voted yes. The largest proportion of EU-critical voters were also found in the Lolland constituency, the Esbjerg City constituency and the Kalundborg constituency, which also covers Odsherred Municipality.

A total of 32,807 people voted with a blank space on Wednesday. This equates to approximately every 85th voter, corresponding to approximately 1.17 percent of all voters. In the 2015 vote, 46,100 people voted blank.

Although Wednesday’s referendum was the clearest result of all nine referendums held in Denmark on EU issues, the turn out was the second lowest of the nine votes.

65.8 percent of voters went to the polls, equating to 2.8 million people, according KMD. Only once before has voter turnout been lower, in 2014 when 55.9 percent of those eligible to vote went to the polls. In 2015, the most recent EU referendum, it was 72 percent.

The highest turnout this year was in the constituency Rudersdal, where 76.6 percent of people voted and Egedal, which had a 73.9 per cent turn out.

At the other end of the scale, Bispebjerg had the lowest turn out, with 57.1 percent, followed by Brøndby with 57.3 percent.

According to election researcher Kasper Møller Hansen from Copenhagen University, the referendum on Wednesday follows a tendency for lower turnout in Danish elections.

“I'm surprised it falls so much. But we are in a development where turnout falls not just for referendums, but also in, for example, the local elections last year”, he told newswire Ritzau.

"If the people do not want to be heard, the referendums lose their legitimacy. That is perhaps one of the most important things we need to learn from this turnout.

"There are several Danes who have turned their backs on democracy by staying at home", he said.

READ MORE: What will decision to end EU defence opt-out change for Denmark?

 
 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

EUROPEAN UNION

How Europe reacted to Denmark’s vote to end EU defence opt-out

European leaders have reacted positively to Denmark's vote to scrap its EU opt-out from security and defence policy in an historic referendum triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine. 

Published: 2 June 2022 12:52 CEST
How Europe reacted to Denmark's vote to end EU defence opt-out

“Tonight Denmark has sent a very important signal. To our allies in Europe and NATO, and to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. We’re showing, that when Putin invades a free country and threatens the stability in Europe, we others pull together,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told cheering supporters on Wednesday evening.

“There was a Europe before February 24th, before the Russian invasion, and there is another Europe after”, she said after the results came in.

“When there is once again war on our continent, you can’t be neutral,” she said.

EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel on Wednesday welcomed Denmark’s “historic choice” to join the bloc’s joint defence policy, after almost 67 percent voted in favour on Wednesday.

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, hailed the country’s “historic choice” on Twitter.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the vote sent a “strong message of commitment to our common security,” and that both Denmark and the EU would benefit.

Defence policy change

Wednesday’s referendum is part of a change in defence policy across the Nordic region, after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on 24th February 2022.

In May, Sweden and Finland officially announced their joint application for Nato membership as a deterrent against Russian aggression, entering a “new era” as it reverses two centuries of military non-alignment.

Germany’s government and conservative opposition have agreed a deal to release €100 billion to modernise the army in the face of the Russian threat.

“I think one should not underestimate the importance of Germany in Danish politics,” Kristian Soeby Kristensen of Copenhagen University’s Centre for Military Studies told BBC News. 

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock praised Denmark’s referendum results.

Denmark’s own Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod reiterated cohesion in Europe.

“The Danes have spoken. We can now fully participate in European cooperation on security and defence. And thus take greater responsibility for the safety of our own immediate area.

“It is a good and important step. Cohesion in Europe is the best answer we can give in the situation we are in”, he said in a statement.

READ ALSO:

SHOW COMMENTS