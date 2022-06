Referendum today

While certain foreign citizens are allowed to vote in Denmark for regional and municipal elections, only Danish citizens can vote in today’s referendum on Denmark’s EU defense opt-out.

On her way to yesterday night’s party leader debate on the eve of the referendum, prime minister Mette Frederiksen says there is ‘no discussion’ about an EU army in Brussels, a common criticism levied by those who want to keep the opt-out in place.

Encourage the Danes in your life to cast their ballots. Polling stations are open from 8am to 8pm, and results could be in as early as 11pm.

READ ALSO:

Russia cuts off gas to Denmark

Russia has made good on its threat to cut off gas to Denmark effective today after Danish company Ørsted refused to pay for the supply in rubles.

Officials say that since Russian gas isn’t delivered to Denmark by pipeline consumers shouldn’t see any immediate changes. However, analysts anticipate gas prices will remain high.

“There is no way around it if we want Ukraine to win the war, unfortunately,” prime minister Frekeriksen said of elevated gas prices.

Dan Jørgensen, minister for Climate, Energy and Supply, told newswire Ritzau that it could precipitate an emergency if Russia were to cut off gas deliveries to the whole EU, or if EU sanctions were to prohibit purchase of Russian gas.

In the event of an emergency shortage, Jørgensen explained, households that are heated by gas have the right to gas first. Then, companies that can’t switch to alternative fuel sources are “prioritised according to their socially critical importance,” Ritzau says.

Take a dip — Copenhagen’s harbor baths reopen on first day of summer

As well as the first official day of summer, today marks the start of the swimming season in Copenhagen harbors, with Islands Brygge, Fisketorvet and Sluseholmen open to the public until September 30th.

READ ALSO: These are Denmark’s 13 new perfect swim spots