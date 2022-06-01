Read news from:
Danish Word of the Day: Træstamme

This Danish word is full of timber and the name of one of the country’s most recognisable sugary treats.

Published: 1 June 2022 15:46 CEST

What is træstamme?

Literally, a “tree” (træ) “trunk” or “log” (stamme), and it is entirely correct to use the word when talking about tree trunks.

However, it is probably fair to say that only Danish lumberjacks – and these make up a small proportion of the overall population – say træstamme exclusively in reference to forestry. 

For everyone else, the word is synonymous with the delicious marzipan and truffle-based cakes which can be seen behind glass counters in bakeries all over Denmark.

Made by mixing a cake base with marzipan, raspberry jam, dark chocolate and some essence of rum, and then rolling it all in marzipan and dipping the ends in chocolate, the squat, round træstamme is a filling and mouthwatering edition to any kagebord (“cake table”).

Why do I need to know træstamme?

An easy way to impress Danes with your knowledge of Denmark, and avoid social faux pas, is to know the names of its best-loved pastries. You can’t use the blanket term “Danish” (no pastry is referred to as a “Danish” in Denmark) and expect to be understood.

The good news is that Danish cake names are characteristic and therefore quite easy to learn, and the most popular ones appear in almost every bakery. For every træstamme, you’ll probably also see a Napoleonshatte (Napoleon’s hat) and a hindbærsnitte (“raspberry slice”).

If a Swede tells you træstammer are Swedish, you can politely object. Sweden’s equivalent, the punschrulle, is made with green marzipan, not the normal egg-white colour, and is therefore something completely different.

Examples

Jeg er så lækkersulten lige nu. Jeg kunne godt æde en træstamme.

I really fancy a tasty snack right now. I could stuff my face with a træstamme.

Jeg kan ikke spise flere træstammer. Jeg er ved at eksplodere.

I can’t eat any more træstammes. I’m going to explode.

Man støder ofte på bunker af træstammer, når man færdes uden for skovens markerede vandreruter.

It’s common to come across stacks of tree trunks when venturing away from the marked forest pathways.

Danish Word of the Day: Udbetaling

It’s the Danish word of the (pay)day.

Published: 31 May 2022 17:12 CEST
What is udbetaling?

Udbetaling is a combination of the preposition “out” (ud) and the noun for “payment” (betaling), signifying a payment that goes in a specific direction. Usually towards you.

An udbetaling is therefore a payment that the subject of a sentence receives (and the opposite of an indbetaling) – most commonly heard in references to wages, tax rebates or other types of money transfer.

You can use udbetaling when talking about sending and receiving money.

It can also be used to explain practical issues such as when paydays are, whether you will be paid in arrears on starting a new job, and when deposits are returned: Der går maksimalt 30 dage fra udflytningsdato til evt. udbetaling af depositum
(“Any deposit due return will be paid out no more than 30 days from the date you move out”).

Why do I need to know udbetaling?

It’s an important term in banking and tax, and in any situation where you might be in a position to receive money: including at the end of the month, when payday is imminent.

A slightly less technical or more informal version of udbetaling or its verb at udbetale is overførsel or at overføre, literally “transfer” or “to transfer”.

Overføre and overførsel are more likely to refer to smaller or less critical sums of money, possible being sent between friends and family: Vil du lægge ud, når vi kommer til kassen? Jeg skal nok overføre halvdelen (“Will you pay when we get to the checkout? I’ll transfer half the money to you”).

Examples

Vil du med ud at spise i morgen? Jeg får udbetalt løn.
Do you want to go out for dinner tomorrow? My wages are going to be paid in.

Hold da op! Jeg fik udbetalt 7.000kr fra Skat efter årsopgørelsen.
Wow! I got a 7,000 kroner tax rebate at the end of the financial year.

