For members
DANISH WORD OF THE DAY
Danish Word of the Day: Træstamme
This Danish word is full of timber and the name of one of the country’s most recognisable sugary treats.
Published: 1 June 2022 15:46 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
This Danish word is full of timber and the name of one of the country’s most recognisable sugary treats.
It’s the Danish word of the (pay)day.
So this website can function correctly please whitelist The Local with your adblocker, antivirus software or browser add on.
Please visit the help centre for more information
Member comments