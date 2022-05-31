Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

A plan to 'redistribute' non-Western high schoolers and an end to Russian oil imports are among the top news stories in Denmark this Tuesday.

Published: 31 May 2022 08:31 CEST
Buckle up: experts say gas prices will remain high in Denmark for foreseeable future. Photo: Bo Amstrup / Ritzau Scanpix

Danish government changes ‘limit’ of ‘non-Western’ students in high schools 

In an effort to reduce travel time for some high schoolers, the Danish parliament has tweaked a policy designed to ‘redistribute’ students with non-Western backgrounds. 

The previous agreement limited enrollment at any given high school to a maximum of 33 percent non-Western students. If that limit was exceeded, non-Western students would by lottery be assigned to different high schools, with a maximum travel time of one hour.

Under the new agreement, the maximum percentage is raised to 41 percent and the maximum allowed travel time for ‘redistributed’ students is 45 minutes. 

Widespread investigation into chemical pollution 

The Danish regional governments have flagged more than 14,600 sites as potentially contaminated with PFAS, “forever chemicals” that don’t degrade over time and can cause harm to humans and animals through prolonged exposure. 

“If the substances appear in the drinking water and the limit value is exceeded, then it is serious,” Hans-Jørgen Albrechtsen, head of water technology at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) told newswire Ritzau. 

Officials anticipate finding PFAS at a large percentage of the sites up for investigation, since 80 percent of the first 1,100 sites tested positive. Many PFAS entered the environment after use as fire retardants in construction. 

As in most of the world, PFAS are pervasive enough in the soil and water supply that every child born in Denmark already has PFAS in their body, according to Ritzau.  

EU will end dependence on Russian oil this year, agreement says

In a blow to the Russian war machine, EU leaders voted yesterday evening to ‘ban’ the use of Russian oil imported by ship by the end of 2022. That accounts for about two-thirds of Russia’s total oil exports to the EU. 

The carveout for Russian oil imported via pipes is a concession to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has argued that land-locked Hungary can’t as easily switch to oil from other sources as countries that have ports. 

Analysts say there’s no end in sight to high gas prices after Monday night’s decision. “The average citizen must get used to the fact that the petrol price increases we have seen this year will last for the coming months or the rest of the year,” Danske Bank commodity analyst Jens Nærvig Pedersen told Ritzau. 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Delays to residence permit cards, un-summery weather and Danish weapons reaching Ukraine are among the top news stories in Denmark this Monday.

Published: 30 May 2022 08:15 CEST
Residence cards delayed 

Getting a Danish residence permit is fraught enough, often taking months to process — but SIRI, the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration, is struggling to produce the little plastic residence card itself. 

Residence cards ordered by SIRI after April 5th may be delayed, according to a warning on the Ny i Danmark website. 

Members in the Facebook group ‘Expats in Copenhagen’ say SIRI staff reached by phone pointed to issues with the vendor that prints the cards and were not able to offer a timeline for resolution. 

Applicants for residence in Denmark are instructed not to leave the country before they receive their residence permit and card, according to SIRI. If you need to travel outside the country before your permit is processed, you can apply for a one-time re-entry permit for a specific trip. There’s no processing fee and they’re generally issued at the time of your appointment with SIRI. 

Look out for a full article on the above on our website.

Cool, rainy week ahead 

Keep raincoats and umbrellas handy this week — the Danish Meteorological Institute says to expect unseasonably chilly temperatures and showers through Thursday. 

Today carries a risk of cloudbursts (“skybrud” in Danish), a kind of sudden downpour that the DMI defines as when at least 15 millimeters of rain falls in a half hour or less, for North and West Zealand and eastern Funen. Those regions also stand to see the most rain today. 

Plan for temperatures around 15-18 degrees Celsius and occasional showers all week until Friday, when a high pressure front should move into Denmark, the DMI says. That will trigger sunnier and warmer weather into the weekend — a few days late for the official start of summer on Wednesday but welcome nonetheless. 

Danish harpoon missiles arrive in Ukraine 

While the Danish government will neither confirm nor deny the donation, the United States secretary of defence and Ukrainian defence minister have — Denmark has sent harpoon missiles, which are designed to be fired from land at targets over water, to Ukraine. 

Armed with the new missiles, the Ukrainian coast guard can pose a threat to Russian warships in the Black Sea, where Russian forces have blockaded ports and fired rockets.

5 sexual assaults reported at Aalborg carnival 

Authorities received five reports of rape in connection with the one-day Aalborg carnival on Saturday, which an estimated 90,000 people attended. An arrest has been made in association with one of the cases. 

The annual carnival has drawn crowds in Aalborg since 1983, but 2022 is its first year back since the pandemic began. 

