Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Danish government changes ‘limit’ of ‘non-Western’ students in high schools

In an effort to reduce travel time for some high schoolers, the Danish parliament has tweaked a policy designed to ‘redistribute’ students with non-Western backgrounds.

The previous agreement limited enrollment at any given high school to a maximum of 33 percent non-Western students. If that limit was exceeded, non-Western students would by lottery be assigned to different high schools, with a maximum travel time of one hour.

Under the new agreement, the maximum percentage is raised to 41 percent and the maximum allowed travel time for ‘redistributed’ students is 45 minutes.

Widespread investigation into chemical pollution

The Danish regional governments have flagged more than 14,600 sites as potentially contaminated with PFAS, “forever chemicals” that don’t degrade over time and can cause harm to humans and animals through prolonged exposure.

“If the substances appear in the drinking water and the limit value is exceeded, then it is serious,” Hans-Jørgen Albrechtsen, head of water technology at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) told newswire Ritzau.

Officials anticipate finding PFAS at a large percentage of the sites up for investigation, since 80 percent of the first 1,100 sites tested positive. Many PFAS entered the environment after use as fire retardants in construction.

As in most of the world, PFAS are pervasive enough in the soil and water supply that every child born in Denmark already has PFAS in their body, according to Ritzau.

EU will end dependence on Russian oil this year, agreement says

In a blow to the Russian war machine, EU leaders voted yesterday evening to ‘ban’ the use of Russian oil imported by ship by the end of 2022. That accounts for about two-thirds of Russia’s total oil exports to the EU.

The carveout for Russian oil imported via pipes is a concession to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has argued that land-locked Hungary can’t as easily switch to oil from other sources as countries that have ports.

Analysts say there’s no end in sight to high gas prices after Monday night’s decision. “The average citizen must get used to the fact that the petrol price increases we have seen this year will last for the coming months or the rest of the year,” Danske Bank commodity analyst Jens Nærvig Pedersen told Ritzau.

