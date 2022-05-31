Read news from:
Scandinavian airline SAS hit by 1.5 billion kronor loss

Ailing Scandinavian airline SAS reported another quarter in the red on Tuesday, albeit a narrower loss, as it said it would press ahead with its cost-cutting plan.

Published: 31 May 2022 11:35 CEST
a SAS flight
Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr.com

The airline posted a net loss of 1.5 billion Swedish kronor ($155 million, 144 million euros) in the second quarter, compared to a net loss of 2.4 billion kronor a year earlier.

SAS said it was seeing positive signs as the number of passengers rose 28 percent compared to the previous quarter.

“Looking back at the second quarter, we can see that demand improved as travel restrictions were eased,” SAS chief executive Anko van der Werff said in a comment.

Revenue also grew by 27 percent compared to the preceding quarter to seven billion kronor, up 5.1 billion kronor compared to a year earlier, “but still 31 percent below the second quarter in 2019, which was unaffected by Covid-19.

“Despite this positive development, SAS continues to face substantial structural cost challenges while also facing growing competition with substantially lower cost structures than SAS,” van der Werff said.

In February, the airline launched a major cost-cutting plan dubbed “SAS Forward,” which included a “redesigned fleet” and a “refocusing” on long-haul flights.

The plan aims to reduce costs by 7.5 billion kronor annually, with a “full transformation” of the business that will affect “its network, fleet, labour agreements and other cost structures.”

On Tuesday, the airline said it was seeking to convert “20 billion (kronor) of debt and hybrid notes into common equity,” and was seeking to raise 9.5 billion kronor in new capital.

“The success of the plan depends upon SAS attracting potential new capital from the capital markets and other sources and upon SAS fully achieving the targeted SEK 7.5 billion annual cost reduction by fiscal year 2026,” van der Werff said.

Hit hard by the pandemic, the airline already cut 40 percent of its workforce, 5,000 staff, in 2020.

SAS has benefited from several aid and recapitalisation plans since the start of the pandemic, mainly funded by Sweden and Denmark, which each own 21.8 percent of the company.

Shares in the airline were down over nine percent as trading opened on the Stockholm stock exchange on Tuesday.

Danish companies ordered to repay five billion kroner in Covid-19 loans

Just under 9,000 companies in Denmark will from June 1st be obliged to repay special loans that were made available during the Covid-19 crisis.

Published: 25 May 2022 13:04 CEST
The companies must pay back loans amounting to a total of around 5.3 billion kroner, the Danish Tax Authority (Skattestyrelsen) said in a statement.

The loans due for repayment, termed “A-skattelån 3”, are one of eight different types of loans created during the Covid-19 crisis.

The purpose of the loans were to provide money to companies so that they could survive the financial impact on their operations caused by Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

The Tax Authority created the loan schemes at short notice to enable the money to be paid out and have an effect as quickly as possible.

“That was the main purpose and the efforts were successful,” Danish Tax Authority technical director David Fjord Nielsen told news wire Ritzau.

“Now the time has come for large parts of the loans to be paid back,” Nielsen said.

Should a company have difficulty meeting repayment obligations, it can take out a repayment plan with the Tax Authority allowing the loan to be repaid in two-weekly or monthly payments over a period of up to 12 months.

But companies are encouraged by the tax agency to look into other ways of clearing the loans, as this may be preferable in terms of interest and repayment schedule.

“From a lawmaker’s point of view, it was not the intention of the Danish Tax Authority to compete with the market, and I would therefore stress that a repayment plan with us is typically not the cheapest option for financing,” Nielsen said.

“Companies are encouraged to check whether they might get a better deal somewhere like their own bank,” he said.

Around 100,000 Covid-19 loans must be repaid to the Danish state during 2022 and 2023. Those loans are distributed across just under 48,000 companies and amount to a total of around 34 billion kroner.

Tax Authority figures show that almost 14.5 billion kroner has already been paid since April 1st this year, the date the first loans became due for repayment.

