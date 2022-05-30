Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Delays to residence permit cards, un-summery weather and Danish weapons reaching Ukraine are among the top news stories in Denmark this Monday.

Published: 30 May 2022 08:15 CEST
After over seven years under construction, the Odense Letbane (light rail) opened on Saturday. Photo: Michael Bager/Ritzau Scanpix

Residence cards delayed 

Getting a Danish residence permit is fraught enough, often taking months to process — but SIRI, the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration, is struggling to produce the little plastic residence card itself. 

Residence cards ordered by SIRI after April 5th may be delayed, according to a warning on the Ny i Danmark website. 

Members in the Facebook group ‘Expats in Copenhagen’ say SIRI staff reached by phone pointed to issues with the vendor that prints the cards and were not able to offer a timeline for resolution. 

Applicants for residence in Denmark are instructed not to leave the country before they receive their residence permit and card, according to SIRI. If you need to travel outside the country before your permit is processed, you can apply for a one-time re-entry permit for a specific trip. There’s no processing fee and they’re generally issued at the time of your appointment with SIRI. 

Look out for a full article on the above on our website.

READ ALSO: No CPR and no end in sight: the struggle to get a Danish residence permit 

Cool, rainy week ahead 

Keep raincoats and umbrellas handy this week — the Danish Meteorological Institute says to expect unseasonably chilly temperatures and showers through Thursday. 

Today carries a risk of cloudbursts (“skybrud” in Danish), a kind of sudden downpour that the DMI defines as when at least 15 millimeters of rain falls in a half hour or less, for North and West Zealand and eastern Funen. Those regions also stand to see the most rain today. 

Plan for temperatures around 15-18 degrees Celsius and occasional showers all week until Friday, when a high pressure front should move into Denmark, the DMI says. That will trigger sunnier and warmer weather into the weekend — a few days late for the official start of summer on Wednesday but welcome nonetheless. 

Danish harpoon missiles arrive in Ukraine 

While the Danish government will neither confirm nor deny the donation, the United States secretary of defence and Ukrainian defence minister have — Denmark has sent harpoon missiles, which are designed to be fired from land at targets over water, to Ukraine. 

Armed with the new missiles, the Ukrainian coast guard can pose a threat to Russian warships in the Black Sea, where Russian forces have blockaded ports and fired rockets.

5 sexual assaults reported at Aalborg carnival 

Authorities received five reports of rape in connection with the one-day Aalborg carnival on Saturday, which an estimated 90,000 people attended. An arrest has been made in association with one of the cases. 

The annual carnival has drawn crowds in Aalborg since 1983, but 2022 is its first year back since the pandemic began. 

