ECONOMY

Danish consumers still spending but stores expect more price hikes

Already-high prices in Danish stores are expected to increase further, according to companies in the consumer sector.

Published: 30 May 2022 12:57 CEST
People are still spending on consumer goods in Denmark despite higher prices. File photo: Maria Albrechtsen Mortensen/Ritzau Scanpix

Analysis by national agency Statistics Denmark found that up to 60 percent of stores in the consumer sector – which encompasses everyday goods – are likely to increase prices during the next three months.

The agency regularly looks at trends in the consumer sector and asks companies about recent and expected price changes.

A larger proportion of stores than usual said it had increased prices in recent months, the agency found.

A majority also said that they expect to raise prices in future, even if they have already increased prices recently.

The proportion of companies that said they had recently increased priced was 64 percent in May, more than the 56 percent registered by Statistics Denmark in April.

The proportion of stores that said it was likely to increase prices was around 60 percent in both April and May.

Denmark has seen a general increase in the prices of consumer goods in recent months, closely related to high energy costs.

But data for sales in the consumer sector in April shows that consumer activity has remained stable so far despite the higher prices.

Interest organisation the Danish Chamber of Commerce noted the apparent calm amongst consumers in Denmark.

“It looks as though Danes are spending a largely unchanged number of kroner in the consumer sector but that they are getting fewer products in their baskets as a result of the very high inflation,” the organisation’s senior economist Tore Stramer said in a written analysis.

Spending on consumer goods was almost the same between February and April, according to news wire Ritzau.

WORKING IN DENMARK

Demand for labour remains high in Denmark with employment up for 14th straight month

Denmark’s labour market remains on a trend which has seen the number of people in paid employment in the country grow month-on-month since early 2021.

Published: 20 May 2022 12:22 CEST
New data from national agency Statistics Denmark shows that the number of people in paid employment increased by 16,000 between February and March this year and now stands at 2,947,000. The data is corrected for variations caused by work that is season-dependent.

The new figures represent the 14th consecutive month in which the number of people working in Denmark has increased.

Additionally, more people are in work now compared to just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, with a knock-on effect on the economy and jobs.

145,000 more people are hired now than just before the Covid-19 crisis, senior economist with Sydbank, Mathias Dollerup Sproegel, told news wire Ritzau.

“The labour market continues to be a ray of sunshine in the Danish economy,” Sproegel said.

“Aside from record-high employment, unemployment is also close to the record-low from before 2008. That tells us that the labour force has been strengthen somewhat in recent years,” he said.

“That is due to earlier political reforms and an active effort to bring all available hands in the Danish economy into play,” he said.

Another analyst, senior economist Lars Olsen with Danske Bank, said the figures evidenced that it is still possible to find staff to fill the many available positions on the labour market.

“This suggests that there are still reserves to draw on, probably among students and people who have not previously had a strong connection to the labour market,” he said in a written comment.

“It would also seem to help that the age of the state pension has been put up again this year, so nobody will reach pension age during the first half of this year,” he said.

Hotels and restaurants are among sectors which saw the strongest growth in employment in March, with over 5,500 new hires giving an increase of 4.6 percent.

Culture and leisure also saw notable growth at 3.3 percent or 1,900 people.

