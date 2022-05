Check your chocolate — salmonella outbreak sickens three in Denmark

Over 3,000,000 kilograms of Kinder chocolate has been yanked from shelves after suspected contamination in a Belgian chocolate factory.

Three people in Denmark — one adult and two children — have contracted salmonella after eating Kinder chocolate, according to newswire Ritzau.

Few Ukrainian refugees find employment

According to new data from the Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment, only 203 Ukrainian refugees have been able to find jobs in Denmark. That’s far outweighed by the 4,800 Ukrainian refugees registered as unemployed on Jobnet, a website run by the agency.

The number of working refugees likely to be an undercount since those who have found jobs but have yet to receive their residence permit weren’t included in the tally, according to Ritzau and newspaper Berlingske.

To date, 27,365 Ukrainians have applied for residence permits in Denmark, the majority of whom are women and children, the Danish Immigration Service says. More than 18,700 have already received them.

Denmark donates unused Covid jabs to Thailand

Denmark will donate more than 1.2 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccination to Thailand. The first shipment was delivered yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release, while the remainder will arrive in the next two weeks.

According to Reuters, Thailand has already vaccinated a high percentage of its population — the government has administered more than 136 million doses in a country of just under 70 million, enough to vaccinate 97.8 percent assuming a two-dose vaccination course.

Danish minister of health Magnus Heunicke says that once the shipments to Thailand are complete, Denmark will have donated 10 million doses, with enough stockpiled at home should public health officials recommend fourth doses for Danes.

Danish film tops Netflix charts

Danish movie “Toscana” was this week’s most streamed non-English language film on Netflix, with users worldwide logging 14.8 million hours watching it.

The romantic comedy follows a chef, played by Anders Matthesen, as he goes to Italy to sell a restaurant he inherited from his father. If the reviews are any indication, the food featured in the movie is as much the star as Matthesen.