Over 200 refugees from Ukraine find jobs in Denmark

According to new data from the Danish Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment, 203 Ukrainian refugees have been able to find jobs in Denmark.
That figure is outweighed by the 4,800 Ukrainian refugees registered as unemployed on Jobnet, a website run by the agency onto which all jobseekers must upload CVs.
The number of working refugees likely to be an undercount, however. That is because those who have found jobs but have yet to receive their residence permit weren’t included in the tally, according to Ritzau and newspaper Berlingske.
Parliament in March passed a special law aimed at speeding up the process of issuing residence permits for Ukrainian refugees who have arrived in Denmark since the Russian invasion of their country began on February 24th. A subsequent special dispensation means Ukrainian refugees no longer need to wait for their paperwork to come through before they begin working, should they be offered a job in Denmark.
The Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI), an interest organisation for thousands of Danish businesses, said it hoped for the number of Ukrainians working in Denmark to increase.
“These are very low employment figures when you look at how many people are registered as available (to work),” DI vice director Steen Nielsen told Berlingske.
Nielsen also noted that the numbers probably represent an underestimate due to the likelihood of some Ukrainians not being counted.
He said he therefore expects an increase in the figure in the coming months.
To date, 27,365 Ukrainians have applied for residence permits in Denmark, the majority of whom are women and children, the Danish Immigration Service says. More than 18,700 have already received them.
