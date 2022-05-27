Read news from:
Austria
RUSSIA

Danish newspaper blocked in Russia after publishing Russian-language articles

Danish newspaper Politiken is no longer available online in Russia after it published articles in Russian about the war in Ukraine.

Published: 27 May 2022 12:32 CEST
Danish newspaper Politiken
Danish newspaper Politiken has been blocked in Russia. File photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Both Politiken and Finnish media Hensingin Sanomat have been blocked in Russia after publishing articles in Russian, Politiken reported on Friday citing another Finnish media, Yle Uutiset. The latter media found information relating to the decision via Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor.

The Danish and Finnish media were blocked because they have published articles in Russian about the war in Ukraine, Politiken writes.

“We decided to translate articles to Russian to ensure an open and critical dialogue during a time when there is war in Europe. We will naturally continue to do this even though our website has been blocked,” Politiken’s managing editor Christian Jensen told his newspaper.

Politiken.dk can still be accessed from Russia via a VPN, the newspaper states.

“It shows what a serious situation we are in when a country does not think its own population can cope with hearing free and independent journalism from media in other countries,” Jensen also said.

Several international media, including the likes of the BBC and Deutsche Welle, have been blocked in Russia since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

BORNHOLM

Russian World War II monument vandalised on Danish island

A Russian monument to World War II soldiers on Danish island Bornholm has been painted on using the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

Published: 9 May 2022 13:02 CEST
Russian World War II monument vandalised on Danish island

The monument, an obelisk at the Russian cemetery in the town of Allinge on the Baltic Sea island, was partly painted over in blue and yellow paint on Sunday, local broadcaster TV2 Bornholm reports.

The paint was used to change a written tribute to fallen Russian soldiers on the monument to a message expressing support for Ukraine during the ongoing invasion by Russia, which began on February 24th this year.

The church in Allinge has reported the damage to the monument to police, according to the report.

The Russian cemetery on Bornholm is one of a small number of locations in Denmark at which Russia marks the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

The Russian ambassador to Denmark, Vladimir Barbin, customarily marks Russia’s Victory Day – May 9th – by laying a wreath at the cemetery.

Broadcaster DR reported on Monday that was unlikely to happen this year amid poor diplomatic relations between Russia and Denmark and local opposition on Bornholm to Barbin visiting the island in the context of the Russian war in Ukraine. The Russian embassy has not confirmed to DR whether the ambassador has cancelled plans to go to Bornholm.

While most of Denmark was liberated by the advance of British soldiers at the end of World War II, this was not the case on Bornholm, which is located 200 kilometres east of Copenhagen in the Baltic Sea and is closer to Poland than Denmark as the crow flies.

Soviet Soldiers arrived on Bornholm as the German occupation ended and remained until the following spring in 1946.

