Danish newspaper blocked in Russia after publishing Russian-language articles

Both Politiken and Finnish media Hensingin Sanomat have been blocked in Russia after publishing articles in Russian, Politiken reported on Friday citing another Finnish media, Yle Uutiset. The latter media found information relating to the decision via Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor.

The Danish and Finnish media were blocked because they have published articles in Russian about the war in Ukraine, Politiken writes.

“We decided to translate articles to Russian to ensure an open and critical dialogue during a time when there is war in Europe. We will naturally continue to do this even though our website has been blocked,” Politiken’s managing editor Christian Jensen told his newspaper.

Politiken.dk can still be accessed from Russia via a VPN, the newspaper states.

“It shows what a serious situation we are in when a country does not think its own population can cope with hearing free and independent journalism from media in other countries,” Jensen also said.

Several international media, including the likes of the BBC and Deutsche Welle, have been blocked in Russia since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

