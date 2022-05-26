For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
A blustery Ascension Day, monkeypox vaccinations, and treatment for Ukrainian war wounded are among the top news stories this Thursday in Denmark.
Published: 26 May 2022 08:01 CEST
Festivalgoers race to snag good spots at the first day of the Jelling music festival on Wednesday. Photo: Mette Mørk/ Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
The health minister briefing colleagues on monkeypox, the return of music festivals and holiday traffic are among the news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 25 May 2022 07:09 CEST
