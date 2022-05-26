Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Glædelig Kristi Himmelfartsdag, or happy Ascension Day! This public holiday in Denmark is tied to a Christian holiday celebrating Jesus’s ascent to heaven — some children call it flyvedag, or ‘fly day.’ Expect store closures and busy roads as people hurry to holiday homes.

READ ALSO: How do Denmark’s public holidays stack up against the rest of Europe?

Outdoor plans today? Time to re-evaluate

Denmark can look forward to scattered showers and spotty cloud cover on Thursday, but the Danish Meteorological Institute issued a specific caution to would-be picnickers — don’t try to eat your Ascension day lunch outside due to impressive winds across the country.

Denmark purchases more monkeypox vaccines, though risk remains low

After Denmark’s first two cases of monkeypox were identified this week, 200 vaccinations for the virus are set to arrive tomorrow.

Magnus Heunicke, Danish minister of health, added that the government plans to purchase an additional 2,000-3,000 vaccines, though the risk to the general population remains very low.

“It is not about a community vaccine, but targeted at close contacts,” Heunicke said.

READ ALSO: Monkeypox in Denmark: what causes it, and is it serious?

Denmark open to receiving more Ukrainian war wounded

Health minister Heunicke tweeted that Denmark is willing to host and care for up to 200 people who need hospital treatment due to the war in Ukraine — “both soldiers and civilians.”

To date, Denmark has received ten such patients, Heunicke adds. In early May, a publication by the Danish Medical Association wrote that only “a handful of patients” affected by the Ukraine conflict had been hospitalised in Denmark, with war casualties only “a few of these.”

According to The Kyiv Independent, Lithuania is preparing to receive wounded Ukrainian soldiers for “rehabilitation” over the coming weeks.