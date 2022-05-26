Denmark purchases more monkeypox vaccines, though risk remains low 

Magnus Heunicke, Danish minister of health, said that the government plans to purchase an additional 2,000-3,000 vaccines and they will be given to people who have been in close contact with those infected with the virus.

“It is not about a community vaccine, but targeted at close contacts,” Heunicke said.

The move comes following the first case of the virus in Denmark was reported on Monday and a second case early on Tuesday.

A new risk assessment from the Statens Serum Institut shows that there is a low or very low risk of societal infection with monkey pox in Denmark but it is estimated that there will be further infection.

READ ALSO: Monkeypox in Denmark: what causes it, and is it serious?

Following a briefing at the Ministry of Health, health spokesman Martin Geertsen told TV2 News, “most of all, there is a need for some calm. The health authorities are completely calm.”

The vaccine that will be offered is produced by Danish company Bavarian Nordic, the health authority said. It is used against chickenpox but is also suitable for vaccinating against monkeypox, according to the health authority, which also noted that it will only be administered by senior doctors specialised in infectious diseases.

“The vaccine must be given after you have been exposed to the infection and will reduce the risk of a serious course of the virus”, said chief physician Bolette Søborg.

The Danish health ministry describes the symptoms of monkeypox as including fever, shivering and a rash with blisters that can leave wounds when they heal.

Monkeypox typically has an incubation period of six to 16 days, but it can be as long as 21 days. Once lesions have scabbed over and fallen off, the person with the virus is no longer infectious.

Unlike Covid-19, you can only infect others when you yourself have symptoms. Infection can occur via the respiratory tract or close contact with body fluids.

READ ALSO: Denmark to offer vaccination to close contacts of monkeypox cases