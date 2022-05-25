Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Health minister to brief MPs over monkeypox situation

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke will brief the health spokespersons from other political parties today after two cases of monkey pox were detected in Denmark earlier this week.

Health authorities said yesterday they would offer a vaccination to close contacts of people who contract monkeypox.

But authorities are stressing there is no cause for public concern over the virus, which is not highly transmissible and causes mild disease.

“As things are now, no infections have happened in Denmark. In other words, it’s travelling Danes who have brought the virus home with them. But our authorities are fully engaged with contact tracing,” Heunicke told broadcaster TV2 yesterday.

READ ALSO: Denmark to offer vaccination to close contacts of monkeypox cases

Expect extra traffic during Ascension holiday

Tomorrow is Ascension Day and that means a public holiday in Denmark. While Friday is a regular working day, many decide to use annual leave or take that day off too to give themselves an extended weekend.

Motorists can expect congestion and queuing in some areas beginning today, the Danish Roads Agency (Vejdirektoratet) said on its website.

The heavy traffic is expected to begin as early as this afternoon between 12pm and 4pm.

More traffic is likely when holidayers return home on Sunday, again between 12pm and 4pm according to the roads agency.

Areas like the west coast of Jutland and northern Zealand, where many summer houses are located, can expect a lot of comings and goings.

Festival season returns after two-year absence

Major Danish music festivals such as NorthSide in Aarhus, Smukfest in Skanderborg and not least the Roskilde Festival all return at full capacity this year after two years of cancellations and restricted events.

The first of the summer festivals, the Jelling Festival, starts today. Danish acts Minds of 99 and Lord Siva are among those on the programme.

Jelling takes place over the next four days and 35,000 people are expected to attend.

Danish Jehovah’s Witness released after five years in Russian jail



Dennis Christensen, a Danish Jehovah’s Witness, was released from Russian jail on Tuesday and will have to leave the country, the US-based Christian evangelical movement said.

In the first such conviction since Russia outlawed the religious movement in 2017, Christensen was sentenced to six years in prison in 2019. Earlier reports in 2020 suggested Russian authorities had decided to release him.

His case has drawn worldwide condemnation.

“Dennis Christensen has been released from prison. For his faith, he spent a total of five years behind bars,” the movement said in a statement Tuesday according to news wire AFP.

Christensen must leave Russia overnight on the night of May 24th-25th, the statement said.