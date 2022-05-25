For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
The health minister briefing colleagues on monkeypox, the return of music festivals and holiday traffic are among the news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 25 May 2022 07:09 CEST
Denmark has a public holiday on Thursday, meaning a four-day weekend for many in the country. Photo by Ava Coploff on Unsplash
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
A second case of monkeypox, military exercises on Bornholm and discussions relating to the justice minster's authority are among news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 24 May 2022 08:45 CEST
