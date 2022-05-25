Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

The health minister briefing colleagues on monkeypox, the return of music festivals and holiday traffic are among the news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 25 May 2022 07:09 CEST
canals in copenhagen
Denmark has a public holiday on Thursday, meaning a four-day weekend for many in the country. Photo by Ava Coploff on Unsplash

Health minister to brief MPs over monkeypox situation 

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke will brief the health spokespersons from other political parties today after two cases of monkey pox were detected in Denmark earlier this week.

Health authorities said yesterday they would offer a vaccination to close contacts of people who contract monkeypox.

But authorities are stressing there is no cause for public concern over the virus, which is not highly transmissible and causes mild disease.

“As things are now, no infections have happened in Denmark. In other words, it’s travelling Danes who have brought the virus home with them. But our authorities are fully engaged with contact tracing,” Heunicke told broadcaster TV2 yesterday.

Expect extra traffic during Ascension holiday

Tomorrow is Ascension Day and that means a public holiday in Denmark. While Friday is a regular working day, many decide to use annual leave or take that day off too to give themselves an extended weekend.

Motorists can expect congestion and queuing in some areas beginning today, the Danish Roads Agency (Vejdirektoratet) said on its website.

The heavy traffic is expected to begin as early as this afternoon between 12pm and 4pm.

More traffic is likely when holidayers return home on Sunday, again between 12pm and 4pm according to the roads agency.

Areas like the west coast of Jutland and northern Zealand, where many summer houses are located, can expect a lot of comings and goings.

Festival season returns after two-year absence

Major Danish music festivals such as NorthSide in Aarhus, Smukfest in Skanderborg and not least the Roskilde Festival all return at full capacity this year after two years of cancellations and restricted events.

The first of the summer festivals, the Jelling Festival, starts today. Danish acts Minds of 99 and Lord Siva are among those on the programme.

Jelling takes place over the next four days and 35,000 people are expected to attend.

Danish Jehovah’s Witness released after five years in Russian jail

Dennis Christensen, a Danish Jehovah’s Witness, was released from Russian jail on Tuesday and will have to leave the country, the US-based Christian evangelical movement said.

In the first such conviction since Russia outlawed the religious movement in 2017, Christensen was sentenced to six years in prison in 2019. Earlier reports in 2020 suggested Russian authorities had decided to release him.

His case has drawn worldwide condemnation.

“Dennis Christensen has been released from prison. For his faith, he spent a total of five years behind bars,” the movement said in a statement Tuesday according to news wire AFP.

Christensen must leave Russia overnight on the night of May 24th-25th, the statement said.

For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

A second case of monkeypox, military exercises on Bornholm and discussions relating to the justice minster's authority are among news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 24 May 2022 08:45 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

US and Denmark in military exercises on Bornholm

The United States and Denmark today begin a joint military exercise on the island of Bornholm.

In addition to the Danish-American exercise, 200 soldiers from the prestigious Livgarden (Royal Life Guards) regiment are to be sent to the Baltic sea island to undergo training in its defence, broadcaster DR writes.

“What we want to do is show that we have the desire and ability to defend Bornholm,” lieutenant-colonel and head of battalion with the Royal Life Guards, Thomas Lunau, said to DR.

Prime Minister wants to change role of justice minister after scandal

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has suggested she wants to change a key aspect of the Minister of Justice post after a scandal involving accusations that a past incumbent, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, leaked state secrets.

Hjort Frederiksen will not face trial in the case in the immediate future. That is because he is still a member of parliament and therefore has immunity. A majority of parties in parliament have refused to vote to waive his immunity, with some saying the government has not provided enough information over the case for them to make a decision.

In comments in parliament yesterday, Frederiksen said she could change the justice minister’s authority to decide whether to raise charges under paragraph 109 of Danish criminal law, which relates to unauthorised disclosure of highly classified information.

The discussion relates to the current justice minister, Mattias Tesfaye, who would have been responsible for pressing charges had the other parties backed the move. The situation of a current justice minister prosecuting a former could lead to accusations the charges are politically motivated.

Second case of monkeypox reported in Denmark 

A second case of monkeypox has been detected in Denmark after the first case in the country was reported yesterday.

The second case was confirmed by professor Anders Fomsgaard of the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease control agency, on broadcaster TV2’s Go’ morgen Danmark programme.

Three more people are also being tested for the virus, Fomsgaard told TV2.

“This is like in other European countries that get several cases at the same time. And it’s very unusual,” he said.

The second Danish case, like the first one, was found in a man who had recently travelled to Spain.

Weather: Grey and wet Tuesday for most of Denmark

Grey skies and rain greet most of the country this morning and the damp weather will persist throughout the day.

Skies may clear up a little in some areas, but the chance of showers will remain high.

While it’s therefore advisable to take an umbrella when you venture outside, prepare for it to be flipped inside out by moderate to strong winds.

Temperatures will be a comfortable 13-17 degrees Celsius.

