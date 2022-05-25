Read news from:
POLICE

Denmark must change data logging practice after EU ruling

An EU ruling means Denmark must change a recent rule change allowing authorities to broadly log the telecommunications data of the population.

Published: 25 May 2022 15:33 CEST
a telecommunications mast.
Danish companies can no longer log general, undifferentiated data from customers for potential police use, following an EU ruling. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish Ministry of Justice confirmed in a press statement on Tuesday the impact of an EU ruling on the Danish data logging law.

The EU ruling, passed on April 5th, relates to data logging rules in Ireland and means that the Danish rules must be changed to comply with the EU court, the ministry said.

Minister of Justice Mattias Tesfaye said that a new bill on the area would be tabled after the summer parliamentary break. Tesfaye noted his dissatisfaction with the situation.

“Let there be no doubt that the government would have liked to see the EU court reach a different decision,” Tesfaye said in the statement.

“And that is was possible to use information that was logged generally and without differentiation for the purpose of protecting national security and also to prosecute serious crimes like murder and rape,” he said.

The Danish law, which gave authorities greater reach in logging data from private individuals, took effect on March 30th, under a bill passed in parliament by the government and conservative parties on March 3rd.

The new logging rules allowed “the option of general and undifferentiated logging of data if there is a serious threat to national security which is genuine and actual or predicted,” the Ministry of Justice said in a statement as it confirmed the new rules were effective on March 30th.

The ministry said that an assessment based on intelligence service reports had found that those conditions were currently met.

As a result, the law means that telecommunications companies are obliged to log “general and undifferentiated” data from all users, rather than to conduct targeted logging of persons suspected of serious crime. They are also required to register customers with authorities, including users of prepaid services.

Telecommunications companies have stored data from customers for several years despite repeated EU rulings against this in other countries.

The Danish law was passed in part to bypass the earlier rulings, allowing the Danish companies to mass-register data for “national security” purposes.

But data collected in this manner may not be used for investigation of serious crimes, in accordance with the latest EU ruling.

However, general data stored by telecommunications companies may still be used by police during a limited period in which it is stored for reasons other than the logging rules, the Ministry of Justice has concluded.

“In the situation we are in, I think that, overall, we have ended up with something we can live with,” Tesfaye said.

SCHOOLS

Controversial Danish boarding school reports 23 incidents to police

Elite Danish boarding school Herlufsholm, the subject of a recent explosive television documentary revealing a longstanding culture of bullying and violence, has since filed 23 reports with police.

Published: 25 May 2022 16:10 CEST
Police in Denmark have been contacted 36 times about private boarding school Herlufsholm since a documentary by broadcaster TV2 earlier this month revealed a culture of bullying and abuse at the elite school.

Information relating to police reports was provided by the Ministry of Justice in response to a parliamentary question.

25 files have been opened as a result of the 36 reports, and 23 of the reports were placed by Herlufsholm itself.

“23 of the reports were made by Herlufsholm which, following the documentary, has reported death threats against itself,” the ministry’s parliamentary response reads.

It is unclear whether all of the 23 reports made by Herlufsholm relate to threats, news wire Ritzau writes having requested that information from the National Police.

The TV2 documentary described a culture of unmitigated bullying and violence, alongside allegations of sexual assault.

READ ALSO: Culture of bullying and violence revealed at elite Danish school

In a separate parliamentary response, the Justice Ministry detailed historical complaints made about the school to police over the last decade.

According to the ministry, the local police district received ten reports between January 2012 and May 17th 2022 relating to violence, rape or indecency alleged at the boarding school.

One charge has been pressed for violence, according to police information disclosed by the ministry in parliament. One conviction for rape has resulted from the earlier complaints. The conviction, reached in April this year against a 16-year-old boy, has been appealed.

