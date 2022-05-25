Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

BUSINESS

Danish companies ordered to repay five billion kroner in Covid-19 loans

Just under 9,000 companies in Denmark will from June 1st be obliged to repay special loans that were made available during the Covid-19 crisis.

Published: 25 May 2022 13:04 CEST
The head office of the Danish Tax Authority in Copenhagen
The head office of the Danish Tax Authority in Copenhagen. Photo: Signe Goldmann/Ritzau Scanpix

The companies must pay back loans amounting to a total of around 5.3 billion kroner, the Danish Tax Authority (Skattestyrelsen) said in a statement.

The loans due for repayment, termed “A-skattelån 3”, are one of eight different types of loans created during the Covid-19 crisis.

The purpose of the loans were to provide money to companies so that they could survive the financial impact on their operations caused by Covid-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

The Tax Authority created the loan schemes at short notice to enable the money to be paid out and have an effect as quickly as possible.

“That was the main purpose and the efforts were successful,” Danish Tax Authority technical director David Fjord Nielsen told news wire Ritzau.

“Now the time has come for large parts of the loans to be paid back,” Nielsen said.

Should a company have difficulty meeting repayment obligations, it can take out a repayment plan with the Tax Authority allowing the loan to be repaid in two-weekly or monthly payments over a period of up to 12 months.

But companies are encouraged by the tax agency to look into other ways of clearing the loans, as this may be preferable in terms of interest and repayment schedule.

“From a lawmaker’s point of view, it was not the intention of the Danish Tax Authority to compete with the market, and I would therefore stress that a repayment plan with us is typically not the cheapest option for financing,” Nielsen said.

“Companies are encouraged to check whether they might get a better deal somewhere like their own bank,” he said.

Around 100,000 Covid-19 loans must be repaid to the Danish state during 2022 and 2023. Those loans are distributed across just under 48,000 companies and amount to a total of around 34 billion kroner.

Tax Authority figures show that almost 14.5 billion kroner has already been paid since April 1st this year, the date the first loans became due for repayment.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

SAS

Scandinavian airline SAS passenger numbers ‘highest since pandemic’

The number of passengers who flew with Scandinavian airline SAS in April was far higher than during the same month in 2021.

Published: 6 May 2022 14:47 CEST
Scandinavian airline SAS passenger numbers 'highest since pandemic'

Over 1.5 million flew with SAS last month, around four times as many as in April 2020 when Covid-19 restrictions were still in broad effect.

SAS still has some way to go to return to the number of passengers it registered before spring 2020, the “pre-pandemic” period for the hard-hit industry.

The airline was affected by a pilots’ strike in April 2019 which affected results for that month, but 2.5 million people flew with SAS in April 2018, demonstrating how the airline is still lagging behind earlier years despite the apparent recovery.

“We continue the ramp-up and see the highest number of passengers since March 2020,” president and CEO of SAS Anko van der Werff said in a press statement.

“Looking forward, sales and booking trends are positive for the summer period ahead,” he added.

SAS’ capacity in April was around two-thirds of its capacity in 2018.

“SAS is a bit more restrained in increasing its capacity than many of its competitors,” aviation sector analyst Jacob Pedersen of Sydbank told news wire Ritzau.

The company faces a challenge to make as much profit from its services as it did before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Pedersen.

“The snapshot image of the trend in April is certainly encouraging but a closer analysis gives less cause for encouragement,” he said.

SHOW COMMENTS