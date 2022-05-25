Controversial Danish boarding school reports 23 incidents to police

Police in Denmark have been contacted 36 times about private boarding school Herlufsholm since a documentary by broadcaster TV2 earlier this month revealed a culture of bullying and abuse at the elite school.

Information relating to police reports was provided by the Ministry of Justice in response to a parliamentary question.

25 files have been opened as a result of the 36 reports, and 23 of the reports were placed by Herlufsholm itself.

“23 of the reports were made by Herlufsholm which, following the documentary, has reported death threats against itself,” the ministry’s parliamentary response reads.

It is unclear whether all of the 23 reports made by Herlufsholm relate to threats, news wire Ritzau writes having requested that information from the National Police.

The TV2 documentary described a culture of unmitigated bullying and violence, alongside allegations of sexual assault.

In a separate parliamentary response, the Justice Ministry detailed historical complaints made about the school to police over the last decade.

According to the ministry, the local police district received ten reports between January 2012 and May 17th 2022 relating to violence, rape or indecency alleged at the boarding school.

One charge has been pressed for violence, according to police information disclosed by the ministry in parliament. One conviction for rape has resulted from the earlier complaints. The conviction, reached in April this year against a 16-year-old boy, has been appealed.