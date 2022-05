US and Denmark in military exercises on Bornholm

The United States and Denmark today begin a joint military exercise on the island of Bornholm.

In addition to the Danish-American exercise, 200 soldiers from the prestigious Livgarden (Royal Life Guards) regiment are to be sent to the Baltic sea island to undergo training in its defence, broadcaster DR writes.

“What we want to do is show that we have the desire and ability to defend Bornholm,” lieutenant-colonel and head of battalion with the Royal Life Guards, Thomas Lunau, said to DR.

READ ALSO: Danish PM rebuts Russian ambassador over Bornholm comments

Prime Minister wants to change role of justice minister after scandal

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has suggested she wants to change a key aspect of the Minister of Justice post after a scandal involving accusations that a past incumbent, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, leaked state secrets.

Hjort Frederiksen will not face trial in the case in the immediate future. That is because he is still a member of parliament and therefore has immunity. A majority of parties in parliament have refused to vote to waive his immunity, with some saying the government has not provided enough information over the case for them to make a decision.

READ ALSO: Danish former defence minister accused of leaking secrets

In comments in parliament yesterday, Frederiksen said she could change the justice minister’s authority to decide whether to raise charges under paragraph 109 of Danish criminal law, which relates to unauthorised disclosure of highly classified information.

The discussion relates to the current justice minister, Mattias Tesfaye, who would have been responsible for pressing charges had the other parties backed the move. The situation of a current justice minister prosecuting a former could lead to accusations the charges are politically motivated.

Second case of monkeypox reported in Denmark

A second case of monkeypox has been detected in Denmark after the first case in the country was reported yesterday.

The second case was confirmed by professor Anders Fomsgaard of the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease control agency, on broadcaster TV2’s Go’ morgen Danmark programme.

Three more people are also being tested for the virus, Fomsgaard told TV2.

“This is like in other European countries that get several cases at the same time. And it’s very unusual,” he said.

The second Danish case, like the first one, was found in a man who had recently travelled to Spain.

READ ALSO: Monkeypox in Denmark: what causes it, and is it serious?

Weather: Grey and wet Tuesday for most of Denmark

Grey skies and rain greet most of the country this morning and the damp weather will persist throughout the day.

Skies may clear up a little in some areas, but the chance of showers will remain high.

While it’s therefore advisable to take an umbrella when you venture outside, prepare for it to be flipped inside out by moderate to strong winds.

Temperatures will be a comfortable 13-17 degrees Celsius.